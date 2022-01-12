Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Michael Fisher, 37, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug.
David West, 56, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A supervisor at MTD said a former employee was trespassing and refused to leave. Deputies arrived and told the 22-year-old man he needed to leave. He refused and was charged with disorderly conduct. At the county jail, corrections officers found marijuana on him.
A Garden Creek Drive Tupelo woman said her neighbor asked if she and her boyfriend wanted a female bulldog because the neighbor was unable to feed and care for the dog. More than a week later, the neighbor started texting, thanking them for taking care of the dog "at the moment." The neighbor then claimed the dog was still hers and the couple was only dog-sitting. While the woman was at the store, the neighbor took the dog from the woman’s yard. When the woman told the neighbor she could have the dog back but she needed to pay then for taking care of the dog, the neighbor began sending threatening texts.
An Angus Drive Tupelo man received a call from a foreign male who claimed to be with AT&T and offered him a 50% discount on his cable bill. The called told the man to purchase $680 on eBay cards to be eligible. The man knew it was a scam. The caller then sent a text saying the man’s account would be locked and he would be fined $340 if he did not comply. The man called the AT&T fraud department and was told his account was in good standing.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton woman said her neighbors are creating disturbances at all hours of the day and night. They are racing up and down the road as well as yelling and making a lot of noise. She thinks they are selling drugs because there is a lot of traffic in and out of the house.
A County Road 1818 Saltillo woman said her husband went hunting in their backyard around 3 p.m. When he did not return by sundown, she called 911. Deputies and volunteer firefighters searched the area to no avail. While regrouping at the house after 11 p.m., the missing man walked up. Medics checked the man, who seemed to be fine.
A County Road 325 Old Union woman said her neighbor is constantly coming onto her property, even after being told not to. She said he dragged an old couch onto her property after 11 p.m. and set it on fire. She said he also shoots guns close to her house. She has complained to the landlord but got no relief. The man told deputies the couch had bedbugs, so he burned it to kill them.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Police responded to an alarm call at the North Gloster Sonic Drive-In at 3 a.m. and found the front door glass shattered. Nothing appeared to be disturbed inside. The manager arrived and confirmed nothing was taken from the business.
A Debro Street woman said her daughter blocked a friend of social media. The friend is now sending threats to the woman, saying she will run over her if she sees her out.
A Barley Courts woman said someone entered her unlocked car during the night. They stole three compact discs and three prescription medications.
A Feemster Lake Road woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can.
A woman said while she was shopping at the North Gloster Lowe's, someone backed into her car.
A Rasberry Street man got a notification from Federal Express that a package had been delivered at his house. When he got home 10 minutes later, the box containing a $288 truck radiator was gone.
A North Gloster man said about two weeks ago he was distracted by an incoming phone call and placed his 9mm pistol on his bumper. He then drove off and lost the gun. He filed the report because he would like to get the weapon back if anyone finds it.
After hearing about catalytic converter thefts in the area, a Cliff Gookin repair shop checked all of the vehicles on the lot. Two large trucks, which had been there "for a while" were missing their converters.
The owner of Meineke on North Gloster said someone in a white Ford Ranger moved the rear security camera and stole about $400 of scrap metal, about 25 radiators, a new alternator and three transmission cores.
A Lawndale Drive woman said her husband's former mistress has been harassing her and her daughters by text. The suspect acts like she is still with the husband and says he doesn't love the woman or the daughters.
A George Avenue man said he lived with a woman for about two years but it ended in November 20021. She took his Mercedes when she left and will not return it. He said the car title is in his name only.
Officers trying to serve a warrant found the suspect in the backyard of a South Canal Street home. The suspect gave a fake name and birth date several times. Once it was determined who he was, he said he lied because, "You know how cops are." He was taken to court for an initial appearance and then to the Lee County Jail.
A Monument Drive woman said her ex-boyfriend came over to get some of his stuff. They started arguing. He grabbed her around the neck and pushed her up against the wall.
A woman said she left her car unlocked while she went into Copy Critters on Cross Creek Drive. When she returned to her car, her wallet was missing from her purse.
A man found a black Adidas bag outside a South Green Street warehouse. He looked inside and found a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, a driver's license and $61 cash. He turned the items over to police
A Hummingbird Lane Black woman said a white male down the road shines a laser at her while she is driving and yells racial slurs. When the man is walking his dog, he has pointed a stick at her like it is a gun.
