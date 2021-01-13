The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A County Road 661 Guntown man said someone tried to break into his residence. He heard someone opening the screen door and trying to open the front door around 2 a.m.
A County Road 659 Verona woman got into a verbal argument with her husband. She called 911 because he sometimes gets violent.
A County Road 1652 Auburn woman left home at 7:15 a.m. When she returned that afternoon, all of her belongings were on the front porch, except for her computer, printer, memory foam pillow and work clothes. She was renting a room from a female and was up to date on the rent. She got into an argument with the landlord, who gave her until Feb. 2 to move out.
A man said a male acquaintance let him keep his possessions in a County Road 331 Guntown trailer until the snow melted. When he went to get his stuff, he found the children’s clothing, hospital paperwork and an entertainment center had been burned, possibly by the friend. He said a twin mattress was left out in the weather to ruin, and several deer horn knives were missing.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo man said someone stole a white Columbia cooler from inside his truck about two days ago. He admitted he leaves the truck unlocked and did not know when the cooler went missing.
A Meridian man said an acquaintance stole his 2018 Chrysler 300 from his house Dec. 23 and drove it to a County Road 1650 Mooreville address. When deputies checked, the car had not been listed in the national database as stolen. They arrested the suspect on a pair of felony warrants for drug charges.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo man was called to his niece’s house next door to get a male suspect to leave. He found the suspect outside the front door and told him to leave. The suspect tried to punch him, so the man punched the suspect. The suspect got in his car and left before deputies arrived.
A Euclatubba Road man said a 39-year-old male relative who lives with him became intoxicated and “began yelling and cursing at him for no apparent reason,” so he called 911. Before deputies arrived, a family member picked up the suspect and took him to his brother’s house for the night.
Tupelo Police Department
Police responded to a disturbance at a West Jackson Street apartment at 3:15 a.m. The responding officer heard a couple shouting. The man refused to step out of the apartment. Instead, he told the officer to wait and shut the door. When the officer tried to talk to the female, the male kept interrupting the conversation. The 32-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct and carried to jail.
A West Main Street beauty supply business said a customer tried to purchase $760 worth of products on Dec. 23, but the cash register malfunctioned. The customer said she was in a hurry and began loading the 54 items in her car. The clerk thought the woman would come back in the store to pay for the items, but she did not. The customer refused to pay for the items over the phone. She said she would come by on Jan. 11 to take care of it. When the customer did not return, the business called police to file charges.
A Forrest Glen Cove man said his neighbor’s three dogs come into his yard daily.
The Dodge’s Store manager said a Black man wearing a black trench coat came in the store around 1:30 p.m. He stuck two Redd’s Wicked Apple beers and two Steel Reserve beers in his coat pockets. He then went to the medicine aisle and pocketed four packs of Claritin pills and walked out without paying for the $22.43 in merchandise. When confronted, the suspect took off running north on Foster Street, dropping his cell phone in the process.
A Feemster Lake Road resident heard a loud noise around 8:30 p.m. There was a Toyota Tacoma in the ditch, and the mailbox had been destroyed. A witness reported seeing someone walking away carrying what they believed to be bottles of alcohol. The truck was registered to someone who lived down the road, but that person was not at home when police called.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.