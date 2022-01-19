Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Montise Edwards, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two felony capias warrants.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Department.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said two men tried to steal the catalytic converter off an old van last night and she called 911. After deputies left, the suspects returned and rummaged through the outside storage sheds. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A Tupelo man said he was driving down Auburn Road. As he got to the curve by the car lot, he met a truck hauling limbs in a trailer. The vehicles did not hit, but a limb hanging off the trailer hit and damaged the hood and windshield of the man's 2022 Yukon.
A West Garrison woman and her boyfriend returned home and found the back window was broken. The security system showed two Black males wearing jeans and hoodies entered the house and stole their rent money, $1,200 in cash.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said he set his volunteer fire department hand held radio on the bumper of his truck. He forgot about it and drove away. He backtracked but was unable to locate the 911 radio.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman, 68, said she and her husband were scammed by a caller claiming to be with Amazon. They allowed the person on the phone to get access to her laptop. She later got emails saying there had been a total of $330 in fraudulent charges to two credit cards.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man heard his dogs barking around 11:30 p.m. He walked outside and heard a female shout, "Get your (expletive) dogs." He called his dogs and shined a flashlight down to the area where he heard the voice. She then yelled, "Get that (expletive) light out of my eyes." He went inside and called 911.
A County Road 890 Mooreville man thought he heard female voices outside his house around 2 a.m. He said he has been having problem with a female and was afraid she was outside his house. Deputies checked the area and saw no one.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A North Coley Road construction company said someone stole the license plates off two trucks in early November. They needed a report to get replacement tags.
A Robindale woman said someone in a Toyota Camry hit and damaged her mailbox during the night. The security camera showed it happened at 4:19 a.m.
A South Eason store said a white male came in a few days ago and made a purchase with a $100 bill. The clerk tested the bill and it showed good. The owner later noticed the bill's watermarks said 10 instead of 100. He turned the counterfeit bill over to police.
A North Thomas Street man said his city-owned garbage can was missing or stolen.
A Privet Cove woman ordered clothes from JC Penny online. The tracking information showed the packages were delivered. When she got home, neither package was on the porch.
A man reported to police that he received notification that someone had opened accounts in his name at Lowe's, Belk and Harbor Freight. He did not know who did it but said no purchases were made.
A McCullough Boulevard man said he got a call from his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend threatening to assault him. The man recently filed felony malicious mischief charges against the ex.
A McCullough Boulevard woman said over the weekend, someone stole her Michael Kors backpack from her car. She thinks her boyfriend left the car unlocked when he went to get the groceries.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.