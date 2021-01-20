The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Palmetto Road man said he received a Chase Bank debit card in the mail around the first of the year. He has never opened an account with that bank and has no idea who used his identity to do so.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton woman said a black male came onto her property and stole two chickens worth $75 each. She has an image of the suspect on a trail camera. She said people trespassing on her land has been an ongoing problem.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said her former daughter-in-law transferred $510 from her debit card using the Cash app. She found a piece of paper with her debit card information in what appeared to be the suspect's handwriting. She said the suspect is the ex-wife of her son, who is suspected of doing the same thing to her account in the past.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman got home at 6:15 p.m. and her door was locked. She went inside and found a male relative and three other people in her bedroom. They had rummaged through things. When confronted, the man said he used to live there. She left to talk to the homeowner and call 911.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman was sitting on the front porch when a black female showed up and began punching her in the face. She said she pressed charges against the suspect last year and feels that is why the assault happened today.
A Tomlinson Drive couple got into a verbal altercation around 9:30 p.m. The female agreed to leave for the night to let things calm down.
A County Road 1758 Tupelo man said he and his girlfriend got into an argument. She left, then returned but did not come back inside. He said they are breaking up and she agreed to leave by the 24th.
A County Road 878 Tupelo woman said she and her husband got into an argument when they got home. He grabbed her iPhone 11 and threw it against a brick wall.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said a male friend was in her house pacing and talking loud after midnight. When she asked him to lay down and be quiet, he started yelling. When asked to leave, he refused. He would not comply with the responding deputies and was charged with disorderly conduct.
A Hunter Avenue Tupelo woman said a male friend borrowed her car and would not return the 2016 Buick. She has filed a report with Tupelo police. He called while the deputy was there, saying he would bring it to the Palmetto Store, then said he dropped it off at her house. He did neither.
A County Road 1 Tupelo man said someone took his 2000 Honda Accord overnight. He recently bought the car and thinks it was repossessed by the seller because he refused to pay more than the purchase price. He said there were drag marks in the yard and the bumper was pulled off the car in the process.
Tupelo, Verona and Shannon police were pursuing a suspect down Highway 145 around 5 p.m. Saturday when the suspect left the road and took out a section of wood fence outside Mid-South Transportation.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman was alerted that a 21-year-old black male was on her property, violating a restraining order.
A 25-year-old Saltillo man said he and his wife left her mother's County Road 2180 Saltillo house "because of the abuses they have been putting up with." The suspect will not allow the couple to get their belongings, unless they bring law enforcement with them.
A man said he was shopping at the Pratts Food Mart on Highway 370 and realized his wallet was missing when he got tot eh register. He looked around the store and the parking lot but could not find it. Store video showed a white female picking up the wallet that contained $700 and credit cards near his truck. He called back later to say the female had returned the wallet and all of its contents.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said several handwritten letters have been left in his mailbox, but not delivered by the post office. One was from a neighbor complaining about his dog's living quarters. Recently, a white female has been pulling in and out of his driveway. One night, the suspect blew her horn until the man's sick mother got up and went outside to see what was the matter. The suspect then drove away.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said an unknown white male pulled unto her driveway around 5:30 a.m. His car caught on fire and the blaze severely damaged her county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton woman said 32-year-old son was off his medication, got upset and destroyed her 42-inch flatscreen television.
A Tupelo woman said she was driving west on Palmetto Road near County Road 47. She came around a curve and an eastbound white pickup was in her lane. She swerved to avoid the wreck and hit a road sign, tearing off the passenger side mirror on the 2020 Toyota Camry. There were scratches all along the right side of her car. The truck did not stop.
A County Road 1029 Tupelo woman said a female friend is staying with her while the friend is going through a divorce. The friend's husband showed up uninvited and unwanted at 4:30 p.m.. The woman told him to leave. He returned moments later with a shotgun and threatened to shoot them and their vehicles. The woman's husband told the suspect he would shoot out his tires if he didn't leave.
A Piomingo Trail woman said she broke up with her girlfriend about a month ago but the girlfriend never returned her house key. She thinks he ex entered the house over the weekend. She said her television was left on and someone had changed her wifi password.
A Highway 245 Shannon woman said a car left the road and ran over her mailbox. There were tracks in her yard.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man heard three gunshots around 11:30 a.m. He looked outside and saw a white, four-door Dodge pickup backing out of the field across the highway.
A Madison man said he is the executor of his late father-in-law's estate, including the County Road 1145 Tupelo house. Sometime over the last month, someone removed two old vehicles that were "not in very good shape."
A County Road 375 Palmetto man said his landlord changed the locks on his house. The man said he had until tomorrow to get out of the house according to the eviction notice.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman said a male acquaintance was walking on her property without permission. When she told him to get off her property, he started yelling and cursing at her.
A County Road 185 Palmetto man got home from work around 4 p.m. and noticed his house had been burgled. A back window was broken and a flatscreen television, a PlayStation 4 and four pairs of Air Max shoes were stolen.
A Baldwyn man said he left his Dodge pickup at a Highway 371 residence. When he went back to check on it, someone had stolen a cooler full of copper tubing and had cut off the truck's catalytic converters.
A Drive 1479 Mooreville woman said someone stole her frozen dinners and ice cream from the freezer on her front porch.
A County Road 45 woman said she heard what sounded like someone trying to break in through a window around 8 p.m. She yelled out that she was calling 911 and the noise stopped. Deputies searched the property but found no evidence of a prowler.
A Chesterville Road man said he hired a handyman to do a paving job. He gave him $1,000 to purchase gravel and supplies. It has been more than two weeks and the suspect has failed to return and do any work.
Tupelo Police Department
An Amos Street woman said her kids ran into the house screaming at 8:30 p.m. because they didn't want to go with their father. The father started throwing rocks at her windows and beating on the front door, while cursing and screaming at her to come outside so he could beat her posterior. She called 911 and police arrested him for outstanding warrants.
A Lawndale Drive woman said she putt her city-issued garbage can out on the curb Monday morning. She has not seen it since.
A Foxwood Lane man reported the theft of his Remington semiautomatic shotgun. He later learned that his adult son, who lives with him, had pawned the gun. The man now has the pawn ticket and was told how to press criminal charges, if he wants.
A woman said she was at her boyfriend's Pierce Street house four days ago when his ex-girlfreind came over and got mad because he was seeing someone else. Teh ex took a metal pole and began beating on the woman's 2011 Toyota Prius, shattering the windshield, breaking both side mirrors and a taillight. Both passenger doors were dented and scratched.
Police responding to a suspicious male call at a South Gloster boot and shoe store learned the man had outstanding warrants. He was arrested and carried to jail.
A woman said she ordered and paid for a remote starter for her car on the Best Buy website and had it delivered to the Tupelo store. When she went to get it, she was told it had already been picked up. They showed her video of a male and female getting the item. She said the couple in the video was not her nor her husband. She said Best Buy refused to refund her money.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.