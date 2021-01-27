The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 261 Tupelo man said two unknown, middle-aged black men broke into his house. He said he heard a knock on the door followed by someone kicking in the door. He saw one suspect in his living room and yelled at him to get out. The suspect ran out of the back door and drove away in a two-tone Dodge extended cab pickup. As the truck fled, it sideswiped a Ford Ranger in the road.
A man said he let his 28-year-old son use a 2014 Nissan Titan for a brief period. The son has not returned the truck and will not answer the father's calls. The man said he saw the truck at a Nettleton address.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said a male and female relative had stolen her identity and opened numerous cash app accounts in her name and attached them to her checking account. She said more than $1,000 had been taken from her account.
A postal employee was running her mail route along County Road 2254 Saltillo when a tall white man flagged her down and said she had run over his dog. When she said she did not run over his dog, the man started cursing at her. As she started to leave, he slapped the side of the mail truck. She stopped, told him not to touch her vehicle again, and drove away.
A County Road 1562 Tupelo woman said someone used her credit card to pay an electric bill. She said the $132.95 was paid to Billmatrix, who in turn paid Entergy, based out of New Orleans. She said she has never been to New Orleans and does not know who is responsible.
A Drive 1577 Mooreville woman said her late fiancee's brother threatened her in a text sent to a mutual friend. She is concerned that the 47-year-old suspect will cause her bodily harm and requested extra patrols.
A County Road 325 Tupelo man said his 19-year-old stepdaughter and her fiancee came to his house smoking. He wasn't sure what they were smoking but "it just didn't smell right" to him and it made his house "smell weird." He told them to leave, and they did. A deputy stopped the couple and they said they were only smoking tobacco cigarettes.
Tupelo Police Department
A Meadow Circle Belden man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his friend's .22-caliber Colt revolver and a bag containing about $20 in change.
A Sims Street woman said she received a credit card from Chase Bank and a debit card from MetaBank. She said she did not apply for either of the cards. She said her name and Social Security Number was used for both accounts. She was advised to call both banks and to cancels both cards.
A Lockridge Street woman discovered damage to the passenger side front bumper of her SUV. She said her neighbor might be responsible, since she always parks on that side of her car.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman said she put no trespassing signs in her yard. Around 12:30 p.m., three males were walking north and crossed through her yard. She told them to stay out of her yard. One of the suspects yelled, "Do you know who I am?" then started stomping ands kicking her yard. All three then left.
A woman said she went to do a guy's hair in Haven Acres. While working, the customer's cousin asked for her keys to move her car. She said it was late when she was done, so she spent the night at the man's Robert Kennedy Drive house. The next morning, she noticed her wallet - containing her license, bank card and $700 in cash - was missing from the car. Both she and the customer tried to call the cousin, but he would not answer.
A Kimbrough Avenue woman said a female hair stylist showed up at her house after lunch and started an argument with the woman's son. The suspect then went outside, got a big stick and knocked out three windows in the woman's 2008 Infinity.
A woman said she was driving through the parking lot of harbor Freight and lit a light pole. The collision caused damage to both driver's side doors on her 2016 Nissan Maxima.
Police were called to the Clarion Inn on North GLoster for a disturbance. A man in the lobby said he and one of his construction employees got into an argument because he did not give the employee a raise. As the argument got more heated, the employee threatened to drag the man outside and beat him. When the man said go ahead, the employee hit him in the left temple, causing a minor laceration. The front desk clerk then called 911.
