The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 261 Tupelo man said his two neighbors broke into his residence while he was sleeping. He said one of the men knocked him to the floor and choked him while the other one stole clothing and $340 in cash.
A Highway 6 woman said she had a child but not a relationship with a male suspect. She asked him to stay with the child while she went to work. When she tried to leave for work, both he and her 2007 Toyota Solara were gone. A coworker saw him driving around Tupelo. The car was later recovered in Plantersville.
A Saltillo man said he parked an empty 20-foot twin-axle utility trailer on Sweetwater Lane on Dec. 31. When he returned several days later, it was missing.
A Highway 371 South man said he got a Chase Bank debit card in the mail. Not wanting to give his personal information over the phone, he drove to the nearest Chase Bank in Tuscaloosa. They closed all the accounts in his names and suggested he file a police report.
A Tupelo man said someone stole three game cameras, a hunting blind and a deer stand from his State Park Road property. A friend told him they had seen the deer stand leaning up against a tree behind a nearby house.
A Fulton woman said someone broke into her car outside of MTD and stole $20 cash. She said her former boyfriend is the only one who knew the left rear door would not lock.
A County Road 47 Tupelo man said he "had been messing with" two women in their 30s and let them borrow his car Tuesday night. The women did not return the 2008 Nissan Altima. He thinks they might have stolen the car to acquire drugs.
A Tupelo man said he was riding in a car with a 40-something female friend when they got into an argument. She hit him, causing his nose to bleed. Once they got to her County Road 1205 Nettleton house, he walked away and called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
Police pulled over a car on West Jackson around 8:30 p.m. for its driver failing to dim his headlights. The driver said he was born in 1988, he was 31 years old and didn't know his Social Security number. Since the math didn't work out right, the officer arrested the man, who later gave his real name and admitted he was born in 1992. He was charged with false information and left at the county jail.
Police responded to Interstate 22 around 11:15 p.m. for an injured deer that had been hit by a vehicle. It was still alive but unable to walk. After talking to a conservation officer, the officer shot and killed the deer, which was then dragged out of the roadway.
A woman said someone has placed a parental control app on her niece's phone and now controls the phone without the niece's permission. While talking on the phone, the women could hear a third person breathing as they listened in on the conversation.
An Enterprise Car Rental employee said someone returned a vehicle and while cleaning it out, found a loaded 9mm Glock pistol. The gun was turned over to police, who contacted the owner and told them it would be held for them at the police department.
A Lockridge woman said her baby daddy's new girlfriend has been harassing her by phone and text. The suspect has also sent her messages from a fake Facebook account, saying she was going to "jump on her."
A Briar Ridge Road man said his roommate made rude remarks about him and threatened him. The staff said they would separate the two.
A Richard Street woman said she received a $201 check in the mail from Chase Bank. She called to verify the check and was told someone opened the account using her name and personal information. The account was closed and the check was destroyed.
A Lumpkin Street woman said she was about to run errands but stopped to use the bathroom. She left her wallet on her walker on the front porch. When she returned minutes later, the wallet was missing, along with the $220 in cash and credit cards it contained.
