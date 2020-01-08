The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1057 Auburn man said overnight, someone stole his 2005 Chevy pickup. He said his keys may have fallen out of his pocket and onto the floorboard when he got out last night.
A County Road 1467 Plantersville woman said she got a call from someone claiming to be with Medicaid. She gave them her Medicaid and Social Security numbers. She later called Medicaid and was told they had not called her.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said he let a female acquaintance spend the night because she was to go to rehab the next day. She got mad and accused him of stealing $200, so he told her to leave. She walked outside. When he tried to shut the door, she stuck her foot in the door and pepper sprayed him. He thinks she was on methamphetamine.
An East Garrison woman said she was chased by a Green Tee Road man's three aggressive dogs while she was visiting someone. She is worried about the safety of area children. A deputy went to the address, found two mixed breed dogs that were not aggressive.
A County Road 1303 Guntown woman said someone took her county-issued garbage can.
A Guntown man was picking up trash along the side of Highway 363 and found a blue and red purse that appeared to have been in the woods for some time. It contained a man's and a woman's driver's licenses, as well as debit and Medicaid cards.
A Highway 348 Guntown convenience store owner said a bucket truck pulled up to the building and hit the aluminum awning, causing damage.
A woman returned to her County Road 598 Plantersville home after work and found the door open and the lights on. She was sure she locked the door and turned off the lights. Deputies checked and there was no one in the house and no signs of forced entry.
A County Road 1016 Tupelo woman said she and a man got into an argument on Jan. 3 She went to her room and went to sleep. He slept on the couch.
A Palmetto man said he and his ex-girlfriend lived in a County Road 754 house but she was not on the lease. She moved out, but comes over while he is at work, eats his food and then leaves. He wanted to know the steps to legally evict her.
A County Road 2446 Saltillo woman said she heard shots being fired behind her house around 6 p.m. She is concerned about the safety of her child and herself.
A County Road 754 Palmetto woman said her ex-boyfriend has been sending unwanted texts since Sunday.
A Drive 1197 Mooreville man said his 36-year-old daughter called around 7:45 p.m. saying she was going to burn down her neighbor's house. He said she appeared to be under the influence of some kind of narcotic.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville woman said she overheard her 41-year-old daughter talking on the phone with a male acquaintance. She said she is afraid of the man and doesn't want him on her property.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said her 34-year-old grandson has taken her 2002 Buick again without permission. He has also taken some of her checks and passed them at Walmart.
A County Road 2446 Baldwyn man found a blue Toyota Camry parked in his driveway with the door open and called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Deputies discovered the owner lived around the corner. They learned the car broke down so the driver pushed the car to the side of the road in front of the man's house. The owner said he would retrieve the car in the morning.
Tupelo Police Department
A South Thomas Street man said his children's mother came to his house and stole his keys from his unlocked vehicle.
A woman said she walked out of the West Main Walmart around 12:30 p.m. and a heavyset black female offered to help her get the groceries into the car. She declined the offer, but the suspect followed her and began unloading the groceries anyway. After the suspect left, the woman discovered that her purse was missing from the passenger seat. She said there was nothing of value in the purse, just birth certificates and child custody paperwork.
A man said he left his cell phone in the bathroom of a West Main convenience store. He said a black male went into the bathroom after him. When he realized his $200 phone was gone, he returned to the store but the phone was gone.
A woman said her cousin had been living in their grandmother's trailer on Ethel Road but moved to Jackson, Tennessee. She got the keys and went to inspect the trailer and found it full of junk and in severe disrepair. He also left a broken down Chevy HHR parked in the front yard. She has tried unsuccessfully to contact him about removing the rest of his property. She had the car towed to Sherman and scrapped.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.