The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 178 Skyline furniture employee said there was a bowl of cat food and a gray cat on the side of the building. She called 911 because the cat started coming in the store every time the door was opened.
A Snipes Avenue Verona woman said in the summer of 2018, she let someone take her 2006 Jeep to fix the front fenders. She recently found her Jeep at a County Road 600 Shannon body shop. When she contacted the repair shop owner, he said something was wrong with the engine and she owed them $300.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman was walking with an older woman to her house when the other woman's grandson told her to get off her property. The 31-year-old man then hit her in the face three times with his fist, causing her to fall back and knock down the grandmother.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman found out her mother had been assaulted during a fight down the street. She went to the neighbor's house to confront them. While there, the 31-year-old man and his mother started hitting the woman and beat her up.
A County Road 503 Guntown man was trying to keep a stray dog away from his two female dogs in heat. He yelled and stomped at the dog. The dog bit him on the knee, causing him to fall. The dog bite him on the left hand and arm while on the ground. He pulled out his pistol and shot the dog. The dog was sent to the animal shelter to be tested for rabies.
A County Road 373 Tupelo woman said her sister's 22-year-old granddaughter is living in her rental house on the front of her property but is three months behind in the rent. She thinks the girl is doing drugs. She told her she had to move and had the power cut off. She said she will change the locks when the girl leaves. The former resident told a deputy she was just waiting for her ride.
Tupelo Police Department
A South Gloster Walmart employee said a black couple known to shoplift in the past entered the store around 10 p.m. After going through the self checkout lane, employees stopped the two. Inside the man's leather bag, there was more than $80 in unpaid merchandise. The female escaped while the male was being detained. The man turned over the merchandise, left and picked up the woman on Carnation Street.
A Modenia Street man said he got a call from someone who said they were with the Social Security Office and his number was being used in Texas. They asked him to verify the last four digits of his number, which he did. The caller later asked for the man's banking information, which he did not provide.
A South Gloster Walmart employee said a woman neglected to scan all of the items while in the self checkout lane. She was detained, then allowed to pay for the purloined items and told not to return to the store.
A Cliff Gookin Boulevard convenience store said someone in a gold Chevy Impala backed into a garbage bin, heavily damaging it. The car drove away without stopping.
A Chickasaw Trail man said he noticed the passenger door was open on a car that he had not checked on for about two weeks. The interior was burned severely to the right of the steering wheel. He doesn't know who could be responsible.
A man said while at the Salvation Army on Carnation Street, he got into a physical altercation over money with another tenant. He said the suspect hit him twice with the back of his fist. When he said he was calling 911, the suspect left.
