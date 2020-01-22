The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 228 Plantersville man said his wife rammed the front of his Dodge Charger with her car while he was attempting to get his clothes from the residence. She first blocked the driveway, but when he tried to pull in, she hit his car. 1-21
A County Road 295 Shannon woman said overnight someone took her 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. She said it was unlocked and the keys were in it, but no one had permission to take it. There was Ruger .22-caliber pistol, three prescriptions, two car seats and a stroller in the SUV. Someone rummaged through her husband's truck but nothing appeared to be stolen. 1-21
A Drive 2434 Guntown man said a dark GMC pickup pulled into his driveway around 2 p.m. When he went out to confront the driver, the truck sped away. He followed the truck until it stopped and he recognized the driver. Two days later, the driver posted on Facebook "That old man is lucky to be alive." He said he felt it was intended as a threat. 1-21
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said his neighbor's Great Dane barks at him when he gets the mail. A few days ago, the dog "slipped up" behind him at the mailbox and started growling. 1-21.
A County Road 1810 Saltillo woman said the propane company was delivering gas to her house. The gas truck backed into the rear of her 2012 Kia Forte and pushed it into a tree. 1-21
A County Road 1147 Mooreville woman said her niece and her boyfriend caused a disturbance at her house after he was called a liar. After the verbal altercation, the young couple left without further incident. 1-21
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said she and her husband are divorcing. He has been sending her threatening text messages and she had to get a protection order against him. 1-21
A State Park Road woman said her boyfriend had been drinking and they got into a verbal altercation. They agreed to separate for the night to let things cool down. 1-21
A County Road 503 Guntown man got home and noticed the front door frame was damaged. When he checked, the back door showed pry marks and was dented as well. It did not appear that the burglars made it into the house. 1-21
A West Garrison Street man said a 30-year-old male acquaintance came to the residence and started an altercation over the suspect's girlfriend. The acquaintance left before deputies arrived. 1-21
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman said her sister-in-law came over drunk and started causing problems. When the woman called 911, the suspect left. 1-21
Tupelo Police Department
A Coley Road clothing store employee said a large white female and a black male with a goatee entered the store. She selected six items and went to the changing room. He went to a store next door and came back with a shoe box he handed her. She tried to purchase the two items she came out of the dressing room with, but her credit card was declined. She left her name and number to hold the items. When employees went to get the other four items from the dressing room, the items (worth $96) were not there. 1-17
A patrolman found a car in the center lane of Barnes Crossing Road at 10 p.m. with the flashers on. The young female driver said she had an oil change earlier that day and was now hearing loud noises and was concerned. The officer looked under the car and saw the plastic brush plate was hanging down from the undercarriage. He also noticed oil dripping from the protective cover. He checked the oil and it was low. He followed the woman home to make sure she made it safely and explained the situation to the girl's mother. 1-17
A Belk employee saw a black male taking items and placing them in a bag. When confronted he dropped the bag and ran out of the store. The bag contained more than $650 worth of merchandise. 1-17.
A woman said she left her car in the hospital parking lot overnight. The next day, she discovered the left rear quarter panel had been vandalized. 1-17
An officer spotted a woman stumbling in traffic at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Jackson Street and Clayton Avenue. She had rapid body movement, trouble standing still and a slow raspy speech, all signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine. She was charged with public intoxication.
A Bella Vista Road man said overnight, someone went through his unlocked vehicle and stole his spare car key from the center console. 1-18
A Meeks Street man said someone must have entered his truck about three weeks ago and stole his Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. 1-18
A man said he was inside the Salvation Army on Carnation Street when a female started an argument and used profane language. He tried to walk away and she hit him in the neck with her forearm. She admitted there was an argument, but she said he pushed her before she hit him. 1-18
A woman said she went shopping at Academy Sports and left her wallet in the shopping cart then drove home. When she realized the mistake and returned to the store, the wallet was gone. 1-18
A woman said she was driving on Doe Run Road around 6 p.m. when a truck with its lights on bright blinded her, causing her to run into the ditch. A tow truck pulled the car out of the ditch and it was able to drive away. 1-18.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female went through the self checkout lane and did not scan all of the items. She was detained at the exit and it was discovered that she had not scanned 24 items worth $182.26. She was held for police and charged with shoplifting. 1-18
An officer saw a car nearly run over a pedestrian around 10 p.m. at the intersection of West Jackson Street and Lumpkin Avenue. Despite blue lights, the car sped south before making an abrupt turn into a driveway in the 500 block. The man jumped out of the car and headed to the house, refusing orders to stop. The officer managed to catch the man on the front porch. He was charged with careless driving, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance and failure to comply. 1-18
A woman said she went into Dr. Love's Club on Senter Street around 2 a.m. and left her car unlocked. When she came outside, she discovered $500 was missing from the car. The club does have a security camera, but the owner did not know how to operate it. 1-19
A woman said she and her boyfriend left her car on Lockridge Street around 10 p.m. to go to a local bar. When they returned around midnight, the driver's side mirror was damaged. She thinks it was caused by her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend, who has caused problems for the couple in the past. 1-19
A Bobwhite Drive man said someone threw two rocks and broke the driver's side glass of his Chevy pickup. There was nothing missing and he thinks they might have been trying to steal the vehicle. He said he heard dogs barking at 4:30 a.m. 1-19
A truck driver said he stopped at Love's Travel Stop in Belden to eat at McDonald's. When he got back to his truck, the 2016 Kenworth had a broken driver's side mirror and damage to the driver's side front fender. A store clerk said she heard a loud noise coming from the area of the man's truck and saw a 2013 Freightliner truck with a North Carolina tag leaving. 1-19
A woman said her driver's license and credit cards were stolen from her purse that was secured in a locker at Planet Fitness on North Gloster. She said there was a suspicious elderly white woman in the women's locker room she thinks might be responsible. 1-19
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a white man entered the store around 4 p.m. and picked up three pocket knives, three bags of Reese's Pieces and two Baby Ruth candy bars. He attempted to leave without paying and was detained for police. 1-20
A Scruggs Farm, Lawn & Garden employee said a man entered the store and attempted to shoplift three beanies worth more than $30. He was detained for police and charged with shoplifting. 1-20
A Lockridge Street woman said someone stole her barbecue grill off her back porch. She doesn't know when it was taken or who stole it. 1-21
The Best Buy manager said a black female entered the store around 9 a.m., put three items in her purse (a Kate Spade hard shell case, a Kate Spade wallet case and a wireless car mount phone charger worth nearly $200) and ran out of the store. 1-21
A Tyler Drive woman said she was letting a friend move her car out from under the carport. The friend put the car in drive instead of reverse, so she drove forward and hit the woman's patio set. Both the car and the furniture were damaged. 1-21
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.