The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1498 Auburn woman said her 32-year-old male cousin showed up at her house around 6:30 a.m. in a Jeep Cherokee he said he just bought. The cousin had outstanding warrants and was arrested for felony taking of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault on a police officer.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo woman called the county road office to have a damaged stop sign replaced. She was told she needed to file a police report before they could replace it.
A Nettleton woman was babysitting at a friend's County Road 1023 Plantersville house and noticed a Honda van in the wood line behind the house. She felt it was suspicious. Deputies checked the vehicle and no one was around it.
A Mitchell Road woman said she is having problems with her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend. She said the suspect has been harassing her through text and social media. The suspect and her sister came to her place trying to fight her. The boyfriend went out to get them to leave. The suspects reportedly said they would get some guys and come back and shoot them.
A Crossridge Circle Mooreville man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked pickup and stole a Glock 27 pistol.
A Saltillo man said he had too much to drink and spent the night at a friend's County Road 821 Saltillo house. He remembers throwing the keys in the driver's seat and leaving the door cracked. The next morning, the 2001 Chevy Impala was gone, along with a 20-inch push mower and assorted clothes.
A landlord said a County Road 251 Saltillo tenant became upset that he was being evicted. The suspect called the man names and said when he came back he would kill him. When the man called 911, the suspect left.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo woman said her ex-husband has been harassing her by calling non-stop and driving in and around her driveway after being told not to numerous times. She has a restraining order but it lapsed when their divorce finalized.
A County Road 373 Palmetto man came home around 10:30 p.m. and found a sock on his front door knob. Things on the front porch had been moved around. The side door had been kicked in, damaging the frame. His jar of loose change and around four prescription medicine bottles were missing.
A Mount Vernon Road woman said overnight, someone went through their two unlocked vehicles. Both had been rummaged through but nothing appeared to have been stolen.
Tupelo Police Department
A Kenmar Lane business employee updated a previous burglary report. He said a 49-inch Roku flatscreen television in the box was taken from a closet at the leasing office. He added that a window screen on the backside of the building appeared to be cut.
An East Main Street motel said housekeeping was cleaning a newly vacant room and found a rifle under the mattress. The firearm was turned over to police.
A woman said she used the self-checkout at the North Gloster Walmart. After she checked out, someone stole her brown leather purse out of her cart. The phone contained her driver's license, bank cards, checkbook, pictures and a red iPhone XR.
A woman said she was headed to a friend's house in Haven Acres when she saw a car coming at her like it was going to hit her. She turned on a side street. The other car followed her, then passed her and threw something at her car. It stopped and a female acquaintance got out and tried to get the woman to stop and fight her. Two suspects got out and started walking toward the woman. When the suspects saw police approaching, they left.
A woman said her 2015 Toyota 4Runner was hit in the hospital parking lot. A witness saw a blue Dodge Grand Caravan hit the SUV, damaging the left rear fender and taillight.
A Tupelo woman said a man called her saying her Social Security number had been fraudulently used and she had warrants for her arrest, but she could "rectify the situation by paying whatever she had in her bank account. She went to the bank and determined she had $4,500 and relayed that to the man, who instructed her to load the money on gift cards and send the numbers to him. She went to all three Walmarts, Kroger and Walgreen's to purchase nine $500 gift cards. As she left the last store, she called the man and gave him the card numbers. The man, who was calling from a Dallas, Texas-area phone, promised her a cashier's check for $6,000 once she completed the job, but she has not received a check.
A Cambridge Drive man said two guns were stolen from his house. He said a Ruger SR9 was taken from his bedside table. The .40-caliber Smith & Wesson was inside a locked safe. He said only one other person has a key to the safe, but he did not want to name them.
Feemster Lake Road man said his girlfriend and her son were at his home when her child's father showed up uninvited. When she opened the door, the son approached his father. The father picked up the child and walked outside. The man said he wanted to charge the suspect with trespassing.
A woman saw a 2013 Chevy Camaro for sale on Facebook Marketplace. She met the guy at Academy Sports and gave him $4,700 with the remaining $2,000 to be paid the next week. Both parties signed a bill of sale. He showed her the title that had the correct VIN but showed the car was a four-cylinder. When she met him again to pay the rest of the money and get the title, she noticed the paperwork was for a Pontiac Grand Am. He said his wife gave him the wrong title and he would mail the right one. The seller no longer responds to calls or texts. She also learned the title is not in the seller's name.
A High Street woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument and he swung at her with a closed fist but missed. Another woman stepped in to protect the female and the boyfriend threatened threatened her, too. When the second woman went to get a crowbar out of her car, the boyfriend decided to leave.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.