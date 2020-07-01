The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Plantersville man going to work saw a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer in a County Road 600 Shannon ditch. The SUV was partially in the road and was towed.
A County Road 901 Shannon man said he was threatened by a neighbor. He was mowing his yard when the suspect stopped and began hollering at him, accusing him of poisoning his dog. The suspect said he would take care of him. The man said he would have to take care of his two sons as well. The unknown neighbor said he would take care of them, too.
A County Road 855 Shannon man said he discovered a section of his cattle fence had been destroyed. He later learned who was responsible and they agreed to pay to fix the fence.
A County Road 2500 Guntown man said he got a call claiming to be someone with the Internal Revenue Service. They asked for his Social Security number but he refused. They then said his SSN would be suspended if he did not provide it to them. He then hung up and called law enforcement.
A Drive 272 Shannon man said a friend he used to work with had a blowout last week on the way to work. He gave the man his spare tire to use until the friend could get a new one. After a week, he asked the friend to return the tire and rim. The friend refused and no longer answers the man's call or texts.
A 37-year-old County Road 821 Saltillo woman said she borrowed "a couple hundred dollars" from a male acquaintance about three months ago. Before she could pay him back, the man, in his late 50s, came to her house when she was not home and stole her 2003 Ford Explorer. She admitted both the keys and the title were in it. When she finally got the money to pay him back, she went to exchange the cash for her SUV. He said he already sold the vehicle.
A Kings Road Belden woman said a roughly 30-year-old white female showed up at her house drunk around 10 p.m. The suspect was searching for her mother-in-law but couldn't tell the woman the name of the mother-in-law. The suspect then wandered off.
Tupelo Police Department
A Mattox Street man said a female acquaintance ran into him at work and said she was going to assault his brother-in-law. He said she tried to manipulate him into talking about the custody battle between his brother-in-law and her daughter. He said he felt threatened and harassed by the conversation and wanted to document it.
A Church Street man said he got an email saying someone used his information to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
