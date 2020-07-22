The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 1762 Saltillo woman said there is a pit bull at a neighbor’s she believes is being neglected. A deputy found the dog chained to a doghouse with food and water bowls nearby.
A 73-year-old County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said there was a post office sticker on her mailbox. Since she did not sign up to receive papers through the postal service, she thinks someone replaced her mailbox with on that had stickers on it. The new box is identical to the one she believes was stolen, all the way down to her house number on it.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man said his mailbox and about five others were left open. He only became aware after a deputy brought him his electric bill.
A Green Tee Road man said his front door was ajar and was concerned there might be a burglar inside. A deputy arrived and made sure the residence was empty for the man.
A Little Turkey Trail Tupelo woman said her former boyfriend kicked in her door and broke windows. She doesn’t want compensation, just for him to leave. She told him to leave multiple times but he refuses. She said they dated for four years but broke up two weeks ago. She said he also harasses her, texting that he is watching her.
A Cove lane Auburn woman said she was in bed watching cartoons at 10:15 p.m. when she saw someone look through the window.
A County Road 1534 Tupelo woman said her ex-husband showed up uninvited after making threats in the past. She said her grown sons were at the house to protect her and that she and the ex- would talk things out.
A County Road 1682 Saltillo woman said her dogs started barking around 4 a.m. She looked out the window and saw her aunt's boyfriend standing by her front porch. She tried yelling at him, but he appeared to be highly intoxicated and did not respond. The man was gone by the time deputies arrived, but they found his bicycle by the tree line.
Tupelo Police Department
Three employees at a North Eason Boulevard business said they got letters saying they had applied for state unemployment benefits, which they did not. All three are full time employees and did not know who could have made the fraudulent claims.
A North Green Street woman said her son's baby mama thought she saw the woman's son in the woman's truck. She walked over the the 2008 Toyota 4Runner and broke both side windows. The woman added that the driver of the truck at the time was actually her nephew.
A North Gloster business reported a woman stole a shopping cart. Police spotted the woman and told her she had to return the item. She took the cart back, but refused police orders to remove her belongings from the cart and to leave. After refusing several times, she was cited for disorderly conduct.
A North Park Street man said someone painted his fence blue overnight. Security cameras showed around 1:30 a.m., a female wearing a black garbage bag for a shirt and white flip flops get a bucket of paint and use a broom to paint the fence.
A West Main Walmart employee said she was off duty but still checked the receipt of two women known for shoplifting in the past. The suspect cursed the employe and said they were going to kill her. They circled the parking lot several times yelling and threatening the employee.
A South Eason Boulevard restaurant manager reported two white males entered the Burger King and paid with two counterfeit $20 bills. The drove away in a newer black Mercedes.
Police were dispatched to Fairpark where they found a 53-year-old white man standing in the middle of Main Street screaming around 7:45 p.m. The staggering man smelled of alcohol. The man admitted he had too much to drink and was charged with public intoxication.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.