Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Melanie Smithey, 47, of New Albany, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.
Mickey Dale Wells, 48, of Houlka, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Little Turkey Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her ex-boyfriend, 40, opened her bedroom window after 4 a.m. and she let him inside. She gave him a drink and told him she called the cops on him the day before. He poured the drink on her and left the residence on a bicycle. As he was leaving, he tore down her mailbox and headed to his house down the road.
A County Road 1178 Mooreville woman said three horses were running loose on Highway 371. She was unable to locate the owner, so she put the horses in her pen.
An 83-year-old County Road 1460 Tupelo woman let a 50-something couple live in a camper on her property. She recently started letting them stay in the house overnight. She got $900 out of the bank and put it under her pillow as she slept. The next morning, only $160 remained. She said the female stole a gold and diamond ring two weeks ago and pawned it.
A Lipford Avenue Verona business said two males on a side by side were doing donuts in the parking lot. When security went outside, the white males fled.
A County Road 125 Tupelo man said his neighbor is draining his pool and the water is coming onto his property, making “the ground uneasy for yard maintenance.”
A West Garrison Street man said his wife came to his sister’s house and caused a disturbance. When she refused to leave, he called 911 because she has history of damaging his vehicles.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said he noticed a spray rig and two ladders missing the first week of June. Since then, a barrel fan and a furniture dolly have come up missing as well.
A County Road 855 Saltillo woman and her husband are in the process of divorcing. While she was away from the house, he violated a judge’s order for him to not remove any property from the house. He damaged the drive and the yard in the process.
A Yon-O-Main Trail man said his son’s girlfriend has been staying at his mother’s house for about two weeks. He wanted to know the legal process of removing her from the residence.
A County Road 1970 Guntown man said someone has been going on his property at night, so he bought a pair of 8-foot wide gates to block the access road. He installed them at 1 p.m. Two hours later, the log chain had been cut and the gates were missing.
The owner of a Highway 363 Guntown store said a white female came in and cashed a $185 check. The owner later learned the checking account had been closed.
A landlord said that a tenant stole a window air conditioning unit and a refrigerator when he moved out of a County Road 458 Shannon rental house. The tenant signed a one-year lease in May 2021 but moved out the first of July.
A State Park Road woman, 89, got a call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration. The person said her benefits were suspended, so she gave the person her birth date and her Social Security number. After the call was over, she realized it was a scam.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman saw a man wearing a red hat, a red shirt and khakis outside her house around 10:30 a.m. He tried to open her garage door, then went down the side of the house checking for an open window.
A County Road 1704 Tupelo woman gave her debit card to her 40-year-old son to buy her groceries. When she checked her bank account, there were several unauthorized purchases. A check revealed that over the last 60 days, there were more than $1,250 in unauthorized charges. The son is currently in jail on an unrelated drug charge.
A County Road 1498 Eggville woman said her 20-year-old son assaulted his girlfriend. He fled the scene before deputies arrived. The girlfriend refused to cooperate with deputies.
A County Road 1009 Skyline woman said someone in an older silver Ford Taurus with bags over the windows had been driving recklessly, at speeds close to 100 and has almost hit several cars and pedestrians.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said his wife’s ex-boyfriend showed up at 2:30 a.m. banging on his bedroom window. When he went to the door and told him to leave, the suspect threatened him.
A Mound Springs Road man said someone in a brown Chevy truck pulled into his driveway around 10 p.m. and sat there for a minute. When the truck left, it backed over his mailbox.
A Highway 178 Skyline woman said she heard someone open her screen door and hit the back door just before midnight. Her daughter then saw someone’s shadow move across the backyard.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department
Police responded to a person slumped over the wheel of a car at the gas pumps at Dodge’s Store at 4:45 a.m. Police woke the man, who became aggressive and refused to step out of the car so officers could make sure he was safe to drive. He then got on his phone and told police to wait. Officers eventually opened the door and pulled the man out of the car. When he continued to resist, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
A County Club Road man reported finding a briefcase and a firearm. A neighbor reported someone stole the items from his unlocked car.
A man said he had his 2021 Chevy Silverado towed to Blackmon Chevrolet to be serviced. When he went to pick the truck up two weeks later, the bed cover had been disturbed and his Pelican cooler was missing. The dealership was reviewing security cameras to see if they showed the theft.
A woman went to city court to pay a fine and discovered there was an open container charge against her. She said someone must have stolen her identity and given her Social Security number.
An Antler Drive woman said she and several other ICC students got an email from someone looking for a dog walker/sitter and would pay $300 a week. The suspect sent her a check for $4,850 and told her to get four Moneygrams for $1,000 each and one for $400. She then mailed them to an Indianapolis address. It was only after the check bounced that she found out it was a scam.
A Milford Street man said he left his wallet outside his apartment. When he went back, the wallet was gone, along with the $40 cash, ID cards and debit card that were inside.
A Barley Courts woman said she left her son’s bicycle outside the apartment at night. When she sent to retrieve the bike the next morning, it was gone.
A Strain Street woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car. She found the doors open the next morning. Papers were strewn about the cabin but nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Horton Street woman said her ex-boyfriend was staying at her home. When she refused to drive him to Ecru, he got mad, took her keys and drove off in her GMC pickup. Police stopped the truck in Bissell. The man admitted getting in an argument and taking the keys and the truck. Police made sure the truck was returned to the owner.
An Enterprise Car Rental employee found a Glock pistol under the driver’s seat of a recently returned car. The gun was turned over to police, as a matter of company policy.
A man at the Super 8 motel on McCullough Boulevard found a gun laying under a bush outside the office. He did not touch it and called police. Officers recovered the loaded Beretta 9mm and took it to the property room at the police department.
A woman was traveling west on Interstate 22 near the Natchez Trace Parkway exit when a truck trailer threw up a rock that hit the windshield of her 2012 Honda Accord.
Police were called to the Tupelo Regional Airport for a disturbance on an incoming flight. The flight attendant said a man refused to wear a mask, in violation of FAA guidelines. The airline did not want to press charges, they just needed a report for their files. Police escorted the man off the airport property.
An officer went to assist with traffic control as other officers pulled over a car on West Main Street just after midnight. A man in a white Lexus was driving slowly past the traffic stop yelling and arguing with police. The officer ordered the man to pull over to the shoulder. The driver was argumentative, yelling that he did nothing wrong. He continued arguing, saying he was “connected” and knew a lot of police officers. The man did not have a valid license and there was an open bottle of wine in plain view that had been pushed behind the passenger seat. He was charged with open container and no driver’s license. The car was released to his girlfriend.
An officer on patrol saw a blue Corvette accelerate as it turned off of South Green Street onto West Main around midnight. The back end of the car broke loose and it spun sideways before the driver regained control. Police turned on the blue lights and stopped the sports car in a parking lot before it made it to Crosstown. A female pulled up to the traffic stop. As the officer was telling her to get back in her car, a man pulled up in a truck and parked in front of the Corvette. Police told the driver of the red truck twice to move away from the traffic stop. When he did not, he was arrested for failure to comply. The 9mm pistol found in his truck was taken into custody and placed in an evidence locker at the police department.
Police spotted a car pulling out of the Chevron station at South Gloster and Cliff Gookin at 3 a.m. without headlights. The officer tried to stop the car by turning on his blue lights. The driver continued slowly until she pulled into a driveway at a residence on Lynden Boulevard. When the car stopped, the male passenger took off running but was captured behind a nearby house. The woman said she didn’t stop because it was late and she didn’t feel safe until she got to her mother’s house. She said she was driving the man home because he had been drinking. She was charged with misdemeanor fleeing, driving without headlights and no driver’s license. The passenger was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
