The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Verona man said he got into a verbal argument with a black male over an ongoing dispute at a County Road 1601 Nettleton residence. The suspect pulled a gun and fired at the man's 2005 Hyundai Sonata, causing the left rear tire to go flat.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said overnight, someone entered his wife's unlocked car. The contents were strewn around the cabin but nothing appears to have been stolen.
A County Road 417 Guntown man said someone stole his EPPI card from his mailbox. He thinks it happened about four weeks ago and doesn't know who stole it.
A County Road 1119 Saltillo woman said overnight, someone entered her car that was parked in her garage. The garage door was left open and the car was unlocked. The thief stole her Rossi .38 Special revolver, a holster and a box of ammunition from the glove box of the car.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said someone stole his 2010 Nissan Frontier overnight. He said the truck was unlocked and the keys were left on the driver's floorboard. He said someone went through his wife's unlocked car as well.
The owner of Brown's Grocery on Highway 371 was going through the register to start the day and found a counterfeit $100 bill. The employee from the night before remembered the customer had a $7 purchase and was given $93 cash in change.
A Euclatubba Road Saltillo woman called 911 for help with a stray cat with sores on its back. She was told the county does not pick up strays, but if she caught the cat, she could take it to the animal shelter and they would take care of it.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said three unknown dogs came onto her property and killed her kitten. She said the dogs regularly come onto her property and act aggressive.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man was standing in his driveway around 5:45 p.m. when a four-door black car drove in his yard and took out his mailbox and the 4x4 wooden post. The car also damaged the mailboxes of at least two neighbors. He said he followed the car down the road to the Meadowlands subdivision.
A Union Grove Church employee noticed a gray Nissan truck in the parking lot of the County Road 1650 church around 1 p.m. He checked the security system and saw video of a white male backing the truck into a parking space then leaving on foot. He thought it suspicious and called 911. The responding deputy learned the truck was stolen that morning about 7 miles away from the church. The truck was towed to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman came to the police department to report a female is calling her at her place of work on South Gloster Street and harassing her and she wants it to stop. She said the suspect is also coming to her Barley Court apartment uninvited, but she filed that report with Verona police.
A man told police he saw a house on Crabapple Drive was for rent so he contacted the female listed. They agreed that he could rent the house and he sent a $1,200 deposit on an Ebay card. When he went to look at the house, he realized he had been scammed when he saw a for sale sign in the yard from Southern Hill Realty.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.