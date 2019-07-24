The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1145 Tupelo man said he saw a red Honda four-wheeler parked on his land near the road. He doesn't know who it belongs to, but wanted to make sure it wasn't stolen.
A County Road 1569 Mooreville woman said her mother paid a "Joe Smith" $2,500 in cash to move a doublewide trailer and set it up on a new site. After paying, they did not hear from the man again. She later learned the man was from Jasper, Alabama and he gave them a false name.
An Okolona man said his 2008 Chevy pickup broke down on County Road 379 near Shannon. He pulled to the side of the road out of traffic and left the vehicle. When he came back the next day, the truck was gone.
A Mantachie man remodeling a Drive 1322 Mooreville house said he left 91 boxes of laminate flooring in the master bedroom for it to acclimate over the weekend. When he returned Monday, 18 boxes were missing.
A Mantachie man said he went to his County Road 1427 Mooreville storage unit to get some tools. He said three hand-held tool boxes and one large rolling tool box was missing, along with $1,000 worth of tools. Two shop lights and about 20 porcelain dolls were also stolen.
A County Road 2500 Guntown man said he keeps his nephew's dog on his property. A male suspect, who is not welcome on his property, came today and stole the dog.
A man said he was parked on Brewer Road around 6 p.m. talking to a young lady when a male suspect came out of a house, told him to leave or "I'm going to light you up." The suspect went in the house, came back with a pistol and fired at the man's car. He drove away and called 911 to report damage to his right rear quarter panel.
A County Road 1147 Auburn man said he and his wife are separating. One of her male relatives sent a disparaging text message. He called the relative, who said he was coming over to "solve the problem." He called 911 in case the suspect shows up with a firearm.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville woman said her 40-year-old daughter has an outstanding warrant with Booneville police. She wanted the daughter arrested because she was causing a disturbance at the mother's house. Deputies confirmed the Booneville warrant but by the time they arrived at the Eggville house, the daughter was gone.
Tupelo Police Department
Officers responded to a South Green Street residence around 12:30 a.m. The man said he was in love with the radio celebrity Kim Carson and wanted officers to turn up the volume on his computer. The officers told him that was not a legitimate reason to call 911. While the officers were in the parking lot, the man called 911 again, because he didn't want to go to a friend's apartment. Officers arrested the 25-year-old man for abuse of 911.
A Deer Park Road convenience store clerk said a man tried to pay for a biscuit and a drink with a fake $20 bill. She told him she could not accept the bill and would have to call the police to report the counterfeit. The man said he got the bill that said it was a "replica" in several places on the front from a friend in Florida. He claimed he did not know it was fake.
A West Jefferson Street woman said overnight, someone threw eggs that hit her house and her SUV. In addition to the mess, one taillight was broken on the 2008 Buick Rendezvous. She said her daughter had been having problems with a female from Pontotoc that might be responsible.
A South Foster Drive woman reported someone stole her city-issued garbage can.
A Dodge's Store employee reported a man was passed out by the ice machine around 10:15 Tuesday night. It took officers several attempts to wake the 51-year-old man, His eyes were bloodshot. His speech was slurred. He was unsteady on his feet and smelled of an intoxicating beverage. He was charged with public intoxication and carried to the county jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.