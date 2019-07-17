The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said her car was fine Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, three of the tires were flat. The responding deputy said there was no sidewall damage, the tires had been deflated. The woman said she has had problems in the past with a neighbor and thinks he could be responsible.
A customer at a Highway 178 Skyline convenience store saw a female get out of a Chevy truck and leave a methamphetamine pipe by the light pole.
A Cedar Lane Tupelo man reported that the door was open on the back shed at a house for sale next door. Deputies checked the property and everything seemed OK.
A Lee County road crew working on Mount Vernon Road near County Road 377 found a license plate that turned out to be stolen.
A 30-year-old County Road 47 Tupelo woman said she and her husband used to live with his step-father. When they moved out, the step-father held on to some of her family heirlooms, to cover a $300 payment he said the couple owed. He said when he received payment, she would get her stuff.
A County Road 1275 Baldwyn woman said she and her wife are separated. Whenever the wife comes back, she is argumentative and damages the house.
A County Road 1543 Saltillo man said he found mail in his box that wasn't his. He wrote on it mail that it was misdelivered and put it back in the mailbox. Later that day, he noticed mail strewn along the road and all the neighbors' mailboxes were open.
A Chicago trucking company owner said an Idaho truck driver picked up a load and is now refusing to deliver it unless he is paid an extra $1,000. He said the GPS on the truck shows it is at 116 County Road 1562 in the Auburn community.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main Walmart employee said a female placed two pairs of sunglasses, clothing and an electronic device in her bag and attempted to leave without paying for the $87.19 in merchandise. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A Nelle Street man said he left his wallet at Steele's Dive Saturday around 11 p.m. He discovered the loss when his bank texted him Sunday at 1:30 p.m. about more than $300 in charges at the Olive Branch Target store.
A Kenny Vaughan Road Belden man said he tried to buy a camper through Facebook Marketplace. He and the seller agreed on $600 for the 1998 camper. He went to Walmart and wired $600 to the seller in Tuscumbia, Alabama, with the agreement he would deliver the camper to Tupelo the next day. He said the seller no longer answers his calls.
A Woodlake Cove man said he received a bill for his Home Depot credit card showing a $127 purchase made in Fontana, California in May. He said he destroyed the card several years ago but never cancelled the account.
A woman said she went to check on her safety deposit box at the downtown BancorpSouth location. She said she is the only person authorized to get the box and she has not been in it since 1998. When she looked last week, she was missing a wedding set, a cameo broach and some insurance papers. The only things left in the box were five paper clips, a rubber band and another ring set.
A woman said she parked her car outside a North Gloster Street business and went inside. Employees recognized a suspect who entered the woman's unlocked car and stole $150. The suspect got into another car and drove away.
A North Gloster Walmart employee watched a man stick a $16 package of ribs under his shirt. The man then went to the children's clothing area and picked up three packs of Paw Patrol underwear. He went through the self checkout, paying for the underwear but not the meat. When he tried to leave, he was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
An Auston Street man said he and his brother went to a movie at the Malco theater and his brother left his phone inside the theater. When they later tracked the phone, it showed it was near the intersection of Blair and North Park streets.
A North Park Street man said his roommate got drunk and broke out the two front windows of the residence. He said he did not want to press charges, he wanted it documented for the landlord.
A woman said she was getting ice cream at the South Gloster D'Casa restaurant and left her phone on the dessert bar. Employees said a black male picked up the phone and walked out.
A Richard Street woman said she locked her car Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, her wallet was on the ground outside the vehicle and someone had stolen $50 cash from the armrest.
A North Gloster Street dentist office reported someone broke the locking mechanism on their gate and damaged the roof. They have had problems in the past with homeless people trespassing and sleeping on the property.
A Crestwood Circle woman said she has an ongoing dispute with a male neighbor over the property line. She had a surveyor mark the boundary line. After he left, the neighbor came out and moved the stakes. She has video of the neighbor on her property moving the stakes.
A West Main Walmart employee said two men placed $246.99 worth of dog food in a cart and tried to exit the store without paying. They were detained for police and charged with shoplifting. One of the men, who had previously been banned from the store, was also charged with trespassing.
A Belk women's store employee saw a man walk in the store carrying a Belk bag. He was placing items in the bag. When she approached the man, he dropped the bag and ran away. Inside the bag they found more than $300 worth of Nike and Under Armour shorts and sports bras.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.