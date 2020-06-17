The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 811 Saltillo man heard a very loud noise followed by his dogs barking at 7:20 a.m. He looked out and saw a black car had left the road, "took out the mailbox," sideswiped an Infinity, hit a Chevy Impala and rammed a Buick LeSabre, causing heavy disabling damage to the front end. The suspect left the scene before the man could get a better description of the vehicle.
A Sesame Drive Tupelo man said his boss called him about some unemployment documents. He said someone used his birth date and Social Security number to file an unemployment claim. He called the unemployment office to report the fraud.
A High Forest Drive Tupelo woman ran across a charge she didn't make in her bank statement. She called the bank and learned a check was written at a Lowe's store in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is uncertain how they got her check information to steal $330.33.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man got a letter in the mail from the unemployment office saying someone was trying to file a claim against him. The man said he has never owned a business and doesn't know how they got his Social Security number. No funds have been dispersed.
An Old Payne Place Saltillo man received an unemployment card in the mail. He tried to call the unemployment office but got no response. At work, he was told if anyone received anything from the unemployment office and they did not file a claim, they needed to file a police report.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman came home from work and found a white male and white female sitting on a motorcycle in her driveway. The female was carrying a bucket of chicken. She told them to leave and they left.
Three employees at Omega Motion in Saltillo reported someone broke into their vehicles while parked at the Jamie Whitten Boulevard plant. An Okolona woman said the thief stole a mint green 9mm pistol, her unemployment debit card, a Bank of Okolona debit card and $45 in cash from her Hyundai Sonata. A Corinth man said a bottle of cologne was taken from his Toyota Camry. A Saltillo woman said the burglar entered her Jeep Compass but nothing appeared to be stolen.
A County Road 2296 Saltillo man came home and tried to check his mail but the mailbox was gone. It appeared someone left the road and hit his mailbox and county-issued garbage can. He needed a police report to get the garbage can replaced.
A County Road 599 Saltillo woman reported a naked woman wandering the area. She said the 40-something white female was totally nude and exposed herself to the woman's three underage children around 6 p.m.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man heard people yelling outside around 10 p.m. He looked outside and saw a white couple in their 20s in the ditch in front of his house. The male knocked on the man's door and asked to borrow a flashlight. He told the male to leave because deputies were on the way. He said the couple went to a house across the street and the homeowner let them inside.
Tupelo Police Department
A Tedford Street woman said during the night, someone hit her car that was parked in the street in front of the house. The 2004 Nissan Altima suffered major damage to the right front bumper. She said she didn't hear anything overnight.
A hospital employee said he got a letter from a financial institution saying someone had applied for unemployment benefits using his personal information. He said he never made such a claim and doesn't know how they got his information.
A West Jackson Street woman said her lawn service contacted her at 8 a.m. to report her screen door was damaged. She reviewed the doorbell camera and confirmed that the lawn service did not damage the door. She said there were two minutes of video footage "unaccounted for due to a technical issue."
A Lumpkin Avenue woman said someone in a red car was playing loud music outside her apartment. She said it is an ongoing issue and interferes with her television.
A Lakeshire Drive man said he received an unemployment card in the mail, though he never filed a claim. His place of employment told him that someone used his information to make a fraudulent claim about a week ago.
An officer was flagged down by a motorist that someone was passed out in a car blocking the eastbound lane of West Main Street by the Crosstown Walgreens around 3:30 p.m. Officers had been called to the same area before for the same car but were unable to locate it. The driver had his foot on the brake of the car that was running and in drive. A patrol car was parked in front of the car to keep it from rolling away. Fire fighters were able to unlock the door and put the car in park. When asked if he had been drinking, the 25-year-old white male said he had "drunk a lot of alcohol." Officers found two empty and one half-full vodka bottles on the passenger floorboard. He was charged with driving under the influence, open container and obstructing a public street.
An ambulance driver alerted police of a possible drunk driver heading north on Highway 45 around 3:30 p.m. A patrol spotted the black Chevy Tahoe weaving in the road near Barnes Crossing Road. The 45-year-old Hispanic driver smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and trouble maintaining his balance. Several beer bottles and cans, some still cold, were found behind the center console. The driver, who later admitted to drinking just two beers, was charged with driving under the influence, open container, careless driving, no driver's license and failure to yield to blue lights. The vehicle was released to the passenger, who showed no signs of intoxication.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female attempted to walk out of the store with $260 worth of unpaid items. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A woman said her pistol was in the glove box of her SUV in the morning. When she stopped at a West Main Street business. she looked in the glove box for something and the Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol was gone.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a male who has been barred from all Walmart properties entered the store and concealed a tank top on his person. When the suspect realized he was seen, he ran to the garden center and scaled the chain link fence to escape. It was not clear if he stole anything other than the $6.44 shirt.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.