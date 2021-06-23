Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
David Borden, 48, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a building.
Denise Bryant, 46, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Latasha Heard, 35, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, attempted fraud in acquisition of a prescription, possession of s Schedule II drug.
Michael Mattox, 41, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, shooting into a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Jonathan Ruth, 36, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman heard someone knocking on the door around 5:15 a.m. There was a white female at the door saying there had been a crash and she needed them to call 911. The female began playing in the yard, kicking a ball. The suspect then tried to enter the house using a card. Deputies arrested the 49-year-old woman and charged her with disorderly conduct.
A County Road 129 Tupelo woman said a German Shepherd was trying to get into her house. She said the dog was aggressive. When the deputy arrived, the dog was lying on the porch. The dog ran barking to the officer, then tried to lick him. The officer explained that there is not a stray dog ordinance in the county. Since the dog was not aggressive, she needed to call the Humane Society or a rescue group.
A Tupelo man went to check on his mother’s vacant County Road 2702 Guntown house and found the window broken out of the carport door. It did not appear that anyone made it inside the house.
An MTD employee said she parked in the farthest parking lot and did not lock her car. When she got off work, she noticed the lunch box on the passenger seat was open and her wallet, that she left under the lunch box, was missing.
A man said he went to check on an Alice Lane Shannon church building under construction. Someone had broken the glass in the front door as well as a large picture window. A credit card was found wedged into the back door by the lock. The burglar stole a Ryobi generator from inside the building.
A County Road 261 Tupelo man said he was walking his dog on his property about two weeks ago and a neighbor threatened him. The suspect told him to stay off the neighbor’s property, cursed at him and threatened to whoop his posterior.
A County Road 261 Tupelo said he met an unknown white male on Facebook and invited him to his home for the first time. They hung out for a while and around 1:30 a.m., the acquaintance called a cab and left. After he was gone, the man realized his wallet was missing.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday and Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
An officer noticed a Chevy Malibu quickly shift lanes and the front passenger door fly open as it traveled south on North Gloster Street. He stopped the car to check on the occupants. The passenger had an outstanding warrant out of Kentucky and was arrested.
A Houston Street man came home from church and noticed a string trimmer that did not belong to him under his carport. When he checked around, he discovered his tool bag and a socket set were missing from his utility room.
Police responded to a disturbance at Buffalo Wild Wings around 11 p.m. The intoxicated suspect had left with his father before police arrive. The father then flagged down police, saying his son had jumped out of the car. The suspect admitted he was drunk and began threatening to go back to the restaurant and hurt employees. Police gave the man several chances to leave with his father, but he refused. The 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with disturbing a business and public intoxication. Because of his aggressive behavior, he was placed in the restraint chair at the county jail.
A woman came to pick up a copy of the report on her accident the night before. She said the vehicle that hit her was a big body burgundy Buick car, not a small truck.
A Lynn Circle man said his doorbell camera picked up a black male entering the garage around 6:45 a.m. and stealing a pressure washer. Neighbors saw the suspect walking through the neighborhood earlier that morning.
A Lakeview Drive man said he has been trying to get a female to leave his residence. He has called police out numerous times. She spread his clothes out and poured bleach on them. When he locked her out, she said she was going to spread garbage all over the house.
A landlord said he is going through the eviction process to remove a female from his Lakeview Drive rental property. The female texted him cursing and threatening his family. He is trying to keep her from destroying the house before he can legally force her to leave.
A man said while he was at a friend’s President Avenue house, someone stole his $300 Johnson guitar made by Martin.
A woman said a male acquaintance has repeatedly called her and tried to contact her through social media. She said she ran into him at a store and he asked to borrow her phone because he didn’t have his. She thinks he called or texted his phone so he would have her new number. She has blocked his number and social media accounts, but he keeps creating new ones.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.