The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A construction worker was on a drilling rig on North Ridge Drive when a white male in an orange vest walked up taking pictures. He assumed it was a safety inspector with the company. When he got off the rig 20 minutes later, the other man was gone and the $5,000 remote control for the drilling rig was missing.
A County Road 199 Tupelo man said someone in a black Jeep keeps driving fast by his house and spinning its tires. He thinks the driver lives down the same road.
A County Road 417 Guntown man said he was having a pool party for his wife. He took his pants off to put on a swim suit and left his wallet and prescription medicine in the pockets. When he got out of the pool, he couldn’t find his pants or the contents, which included $400 in cash.
A County Road 890 Richmond woman said a black and tan dog showed up several months ago and never left. The mixed breed is now tearing up things in the garage and refuses to leave. The deputy suggested she call an animal rescue group.
A woman said she found seven newborn puppies wandering in the road near a County Road 503 Guntown residence. She approached the house but there was no one there. She said she would take the puppies to her house until animal control could get them. Lee County dispatch later got a call from the residence saying Lee County deputies stole their puppies.
A Brandywine Circle Belden man said a white male was walking past his house after 10 p.m. shining a flashlight at the house and possibly recording video on his cell phone. He confronted the suspect, who didn’t answer but cut through the woods to a County Road 1500 house. Around 11 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle leaving a nearby house. The driver fit the suspect’s description and possessed a felony amount of drugs and was arrested.
A Northridge Drive Saltillo woman said she was awoken by the house alarm at 2:30 a.m. She said the front door was standing open with the glass storm door closed. She said the alarm must have scared away whoever tried to enter the house. Deputies searched the area and found no one.
Tupelo Police Department
The owner of Sao Thai restaurant said someone stole the outside patio table and chair set that customers can use. She said it was there in the morning but gone at 4 p.m. when a customer said there was no place to sit outside.
Two men who work at an Old Belden Circle business said someone used their identities to file fraudulent unemployment claims. One man said he got a debit card in the mail, but turned it over to his employer.
A North Gloster man went to the police department to report a theft and harassment. He said he was hanging out at a friend’s mother’s house in May when the friend entered the man’s truck, stole $700, jumped in a car a fled. He said the friend saw him driving a few days later and started tailgating him.
A woman said while she was inside the North Gloster Walmart, someone hit her 2016 Dodge Charger, damaging the right rear bumper. A store employee pulled up the security video and saw the other vehicle hit her car, but would not release any information to her.
A woman said she spent the night at her mother’s Fair Oaks Drive house. The following morning, she discovered front end damage to her 2015 Hyundai Sonata. It appeared that another vehicle collided with the parked car.
A Lakefield Drive man said his neighbor’s cats destroyed his flower bed and tore up his patio furniture. He said he spoke with the neighbors but they refuse to keep the cats indoors.
Police were called to the intersection of Lumpkin Avenue and West Main Street for a car abandoned in the road around 3:30 p.m. The keys were still in the car but officers could not crank the silver Mercury Marquis. A witness said the driver got into a second vehicle at Papa John's Pizza and left the scene.
A Countrywood Cove man said someone used his personal information to file an unemployment insurance claim during the month of May.
A woman said she was headed south on North Gloster when a car leaving Texas Roadhouse pulled out in front of her. She slammed on the brakes, skidded into the northbound lanes, jumped the curb and left the road. The impact blew the right rear tire and damaged the rim on the 2000 Chevy Silverado. The vehicle that pulled out in front of her continued south on Gloster.
A customer tried to pay for a pizza at the North Gloster Domino's using a counterfeit $20 bill. The man said he did not know the bill was fake. A search of his person revealed no other counterfeit money. The fake money was seized.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.