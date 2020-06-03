The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1369 Baldwyn woman said her grandson has been living in a camper on her property for several months. She no longer wants him or his girlfriend on the property. She told them to leave, but they refused. She was told how to start the legal eviction process.
A 31-year-old County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said she and her 55-year-old mother got into an argument over a cell phone. She said her mother is ruining her life and that she was packing her stuff and moving out.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said her pit bull walked across the road to a neighbor's property. The man called her over and started yelling and cursing. While waiving a pistol, he said he had something for her dog. He continued to curse at her as she walked the dog home.
A massage therapist said someone texted her about an appointment but refused to give her the required information. The customer said he was a man from Tupelo, but she is not sure. When the person sent her a lewd picture of a female, she stopped responding and called 911.
A Highway 178 Skyline store employee said she was cooking breakfast at 6:20 a.m. and saw a black couple arguing outside. The man walked in the store but turned around and left. When the female entered the store, the clerk locked the door. The male then drove off in a white Jeep. After he left, the female left walking.
A County Road 231 Saltillo woman said her ex-boyfriend continues to call and leave messages. She never answers his calls and will not contact him, but he has been driving past her house.
A Drive 933 Tupelo man said his back neighbors on County Road 931 play loud music at all hours of the day and night. He said at times the lyrics are obscene. This has been an on-going problem.
A County Road 1050 Mooreville man said he saw a shirtless white male sitting in his relative's driveway around 5 p.m. He later saw the suspect walking down the road.
A Birmingham Ridge woman said a truck with its flashers on stopped in front of her drive at 9:30 p.m. A white male got out of the truck and knocked on her door. She didn't answer the door but watched on security camera as he walked around the back of the house. She called 911. While deputies were there, the driver returned, saying he ran out of gas. He removed the truck from the ditch before the deputy left.
A neighbor reported a man is selling drugs out of his County Road 1559 Nettleton house. They said there is a lot of traffic in and out of the house and that the resident was recently released from jail and is on probation. The tipster also said the man fires weapons in the backyard at night.
A County Road 41 care facility employee pulled onto the lot before 4 a.m. and saw a white Dodge car and a tan Ford truck parked in the lot. Neither vehicle was supposed to be there. She said she has seen the Dodge there before.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville man said he loaned a starter to an acquaintance but said he needed it back within 24 hours. He ended up having to go get the starter, which started a conflict. The friend then showed up outside the man's camper at 3 a.m. saying he was going to whoop his posterior and proceeded to attack him. The suspect then left saying he was going to get a gun and come back to "handle business." He said he had already told the suspect not to be on his property before the early morning confrontation.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main Street woman said she is going through a divorce. Her husband showed up at her workplace and used a military tool to scratch the side of her vehicle.
A North Green Street man said the father of his former girlfriend is harassing and threatening him. The suspect has called the man's landlord saying he is selling drugs from his apartment, trying to get him evicted. The father has showed up in front of the man's new girlfriend's place and said he would kill him.
A Maynard Street man said there was a 1990 Isuzu Trooper blocking the road and parked in the wrong direction. Since the SUV was a traffic hazard, the officer had it towed.
Police responded to a wreck on West Main at McPherson Road at 2:30 p.m. The second vehicle fled the scene, heading north and turned onto Sunset Meadow Drive. Officers found the suspect vehicle at the end of the road with the 19-year-old Hispanic driver passed out behind the wheel. The passenger was conscious and walking around when police arrived. He said they had been drinking all day. The driver initially gave false names to police. He was charged with driving under the influence, no tag, no driver's license, no proof of insurance, no seat belt, leaving the scene of an accident and providing false information.
A Colonial Estates woman said she had been in contact with a woman through Facebook and ordered some dresses and handbags. She then placed a second order, sent in the $1,800 payment but has never received any of the merchandise. She cannot find the person's Facebook page now and feels it has been deleted. The Facebook page said the suspect was in Arizona.
A woman said while she was at work at a West Main Street business, someone damaged the driver's side rear bumper on her blue Hyundai Sonata. She said the business does not have cameras in the parking lot.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.