Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.:
Megan Reeves, 28, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, embezzlement.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A MTD supervisor said an employee showed up late for work and appeared to be intoxicated. When they refused to let the employee into the building, he became irate and started hitting cars in the parking lot, damaging one car and leaving his hand bleeding.
A County Road 41, Tupelo, woman said she received a call from a male who claimed to be an officer. He told her to empty both her checking and savings accounts, put the cash on a money order and send it to him. Instead of complying, she hung up on him. The next day, she got a call from a female stating the same thing.
A County Road 1349, Mooreville, man got a tax form in the mail saying he received nearly $1,600 in unemployment benefits from the state of Ohio last year. He said he has never been to Ohio, much less worked there long enough to file a claim. He needed a police report to to show them that someone stole his identify and committed fraud.
A County Road 823, Saltillo, woman said her sister-in-law came to live with her “a little while back.” The guest is constantly drunk and needs a ride to the liquor store daily for more whiskey. She said the “house guest” left during the ice storm to “go get drunk with a man at an unknown location.” The sister-in-law is now calling wanting to come by and collect her belongings. They set up times, but the sister-ion-law never shows up.
A woman said she was getting her belongings at her former County Road 1349, Tupelo, residence when her ex-boyfriend’s brother pulled into the driveway and would not let her leave with her stuff. Shortly after she called 911, the brother left, so she called 911 back to say she no longer needed a deputy to come by.
A Little Harp Trail, Lake Piomingo, woman said her husband was on drugs and causing disturbances with her. She said he gets “very violent” when he drinks and does drugs. The man was non-compliant with deputies and charged with disorderly conduct.
A County Roar 1277, Nettleton, woman said she is harassed by her neighbor’s pit bull whenever she goes outside her house.
A Drive 497, Shannon, man said a black male wearing a backpack stopped at the end of his driveway around 4:30 p.m. and started going through his trash can. It seemed odd to him, so he wanted to make a report.
A Highway 6, Nettleton, man said he let his dogs out around 9:30 p.m. and heard gunshots. It sounded like it was a shotgun coming from his neighbor’s property. He said he was not injured, nor was his dogs or his house.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 2.
