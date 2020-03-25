The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man said someone broke into his shop, entering and exiting through a window. The thief stole an H&R 12-gauge shotgun, a box of bird shot shells, a $900 compound bow and a $400 scent eliminator. A bolt cutter was taken but left on the ground by the man's truck.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man said he gets his medication from the Veterans Administration delivered by UPS each month. When the package of painkillers was late, he called UPS. They said the package was delivered March 21. He thinks it might have been stolen off his porch.
A man said someone kicked in the back door of his Meadowlands Road Mooreville house under construction. They stole two air compressors, a circular saw, a miter saw, air hoses, a tool box, nail guns, two ceiling fans, 10 gallons of paint, seven gallons of stain and a trailer loaded with lumber.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said he lent his car to a male acquaintance at 4 a.m., with the understanding the 2005 Cadillac CTS would be returned within an hour. The following afternoon, the car was still missing. The suspect said he left the car somewhere in Tupelo but could offer no more details.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo woman said recently, someone shot her 2014 Chevy Equinox with a BB gun, leaving small holes in the driver's door. That night, she heard something hit the roof of her house and noticed a drone flying in the area. She wanted to file a report to document the activity.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 17.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.