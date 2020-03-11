The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 201 Blue Springs man said a white Chevy Silverado was backed up at the bridge, possibly dumping garbage in the creek.
A 22-year-old Green Tee Road woman said a man contacted her on Facebook, saying she could win $2,500 if she sent a picture of her driver’s license and her Facebook login password. After she sent both, the man took over her Facebook page and began threatening and harassing her friends.
A County Road 598 Union woman said a stray dog showed up at her property. It was not aggressive toward her, but the stray tried to fight her dog.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman noticed her .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver was missing from her purse. She is not sure if the gun was misplaced or stolen. She said no one has had access to her house or vehicle.
A Baldwyn woman said her mother made a 29-year-old woman move out of her County Road 2432 Guntown home two weeks ago. The suspect returned with a 48-year-old man and refuses to leave. The couple are rude to the 81-year-old homeowner.
A Mississippi State University Extension Service employee said that during the past month, someone stole the tailgate from a 2014 Ford pickup in their fleet.
A City Point Water Association employee said a customer cut the lock off a water meter.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said her 35-year-old grandson took her car without permission and returned the 2001 Buick Park Avenue with no gasoline. This is an ongoing problem.
A Maggie Drive Mooreville man said his daughter’s 47-year-old boyfriend showed up unwanted and sat on the front porch. The man asked the suspect to leave but he refused. The suspect walked into the house and asked for something to drink, “so he was poured some vodka.” Deputies arrested the suspect for disorderly conduct.
A Fulton man said he parked his 2003 Cadillac DeVille at the Mooreville Dollar General. When he came out 30 minutes later, three of his tires were flat. He said a suspect has been threatening him and said he would smash his windshield.
A Jean Circle Tupelo woman took her dogs out around 10 p.m. and saw a man wearing a fluffy jacket standing in her yard. It was too dark to tell if he was white or black.
A Highway 178 Tupelo man said he spotted a white male suspect trying to steal items from the bed of his truck around 11:30 p.m. He confronted the suspect, who hit the man in the head with something and dropped or threw onto the ground the Troy-Bilt pressure washer he was trying to steal. The impact damaged the machine beyond repair.
Tupelo Police Department
A Cooper Tire employee reported his cell phone was stolen while he was at work. He said the phone was about 10 feet away from him, but his back was turned while working.
A trucker said he was at Love's on McCullough when a white male driving a white Dodge 3500 pulling a gooseneck trailer hit his Freightliner. He tried to stop the suspect, but he refused to stop and fled the scene.
A Carlock Dodge employee said someone broke into a 2010 Dodge pickup that was left to be repaired, The owner noticed tools and his fog lights missing when he got the truck home. The security video shows two white males looking through vehicles around 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 28 trying to get into vehicles. The toolbox on the victim's truck was not locked.
A man cleaning his daughter's rental property on Central Street discovered someone threw a large rock through a back window. Nothing was missing and it did not appear anyone gained entry into the residence.
A man said he was going to a mini storage facility on North Industrial. He punched in the entry code and as he was pulling forward, the gate closed on his vehicle, damaging the driver's side fender.
A Prairie View Circle woman said someone abandoned a Hyundai Sonata in front of her driveway two days ago, blocking her exit. The car was registered to a Houston, Texas man.
A South Green street woman said a man was harassing her and trying to force his way into her apartment. Police had already been to the location earlier in the night for the same thing and told the man to leave and not return. He was arrested for failure to comply and taken to jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.