The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 833 Baldwyn woman said her 33-year-old son showed up at her house before 6 a.m. banging on the doors and windows, He also dumped her trash can in the yard. He picked up a stick and hit the tailgate of her truck before leaving.
A Crawford Circle Eggville woman said she and her husband got into a verbal altercation and he started removing her stuff from the house. When deputies arrived, both of them were calm. He agreed to leave to keep from having further altercations.
A woman said she sold the house trailer that was on a Bonnie Farm Circle lot when she bought it. The new owner has not moved the trailer, and a 42-year-old white woman keeps entering the trailer, possibly using drugs and alcohol.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said she heard a loud thud on the front porch around 10 p.m. Seconds later, someone was trying to open the door by shaking the knob back and forth. The woman and her roommate hid in a closet and called 911.
A Pontotoc woman said she and her boyfriend were staying at a friend's County Road 183 Tupelo house when his ex-girlfriend showed up after 11 p.m. causing a disturbance. She said the female was brandishing a knife in the yard, yelling at the house. The suspect got in her car and rammed the woman's vehicle, damaging the rear bumper. The suspect then drove away.
A County Road 1411 Nettleton woman called 911 around 2 a.m. saying her dog was acting funny and barking for hours. She thinks her ex-son-in-law was prowling on her property. He has been a problem in the past. Deputies checked the property and found no one there.
A supervisor at MTD south of Verona said an employee was running a machine wrong and was asked to leave. When officials tried to talk to the suspect, he began to cause a disturbance, yelling and throwing things. The suspect said he was going to come back and "blow the place up."
Tupelo Police Department
A Beechnut Street man said he found a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol under the passenger seat of a rental car. He called 911 and turned the weapon over to police.
An Applebee's employee reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot around 1 a.m. Police found an intoxicated man sitting in the driver's seat of a Mercedes Benz with an Arkansas tag. The man admitted he had six drinks but said he had done nothing wrong, since he was not driving. The man was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
A patrolman running radar clocked a GMC Yukon on Eason Boulevard doing nearly 20 mph over the speed limit at 2 a.m. The driver had a suspended license and was arrested on misdemeanor charges.
A woman said she laid her wallet on the counter of the photo center at the West Main Walmart. When she realized she left the wallet and returned, the wallet was still there but the $190 in cash was missing. Employees said they could look at the security footage to see who picked up the item.
Police responded to a parking lot wreck at the North Gloster Walmart at 8:30 p.m. and found a man slumped over behind the wheel of a white Ford van. The man, who had a pistol in his pocket, admitted drinking a pint of Fireball whiskey. A second gun was found on the dash. Police secured both weapons and arrested the man for public intoxication.
A Nations Hill Drive woman called police at 8:30 p.m. because an intoxicated black male in a Chrysler 300 was parked in her assigned parking space. A black female came out and moved the car before police arrived.
A man said a black female driving a green Jeep SUV hit his car in the parking lot of a South Gloster Street liquor store. He confronted the woman and she drove away, heading north.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.