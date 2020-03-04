The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Nettleton woman said she is moving out of the Flurry Road house she shared with her boyfriend. She wanted a deputy to escort her while she collected the clothes and personal items of herself and her child.
A Stratton Drive Tupelo man got home and found a black and white dog in his garage. When he tried to get the dog to leave, it acted aggressively toward him. His elderly neighbors are scared of the dog.
A Drive 1772 Saltillo man said his daughter recently divorced. Her ex-husband showed up at 3 a.m. and drove through the man’s yard, leaving deep ruts.
A County Road 1124 Mooreville woman said her neighbor’s dogs chase her when she goes to get the paper or her mail. It is an ongoing issue.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said her 52-year-old nephew had been drinking all day. He got mad around 4:15 p.m. when no one would go buy him more beer and started screaming and cursing at the woman.
A Flurry Road man said he found his back door open and his ex-girlfriend's child's clothing was missing, along with some Case knives, Fossil watches and miscellaneous jewelry. He said his security cameras filmed the incident.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville woman said her roommate moved a female into the house. Ever since, the new girl has been hiding her hygiene products, eating all of her food and locking the bathroom door to keep her from using it. She said the new girl had even threatened physical harm, even though the woman is pregnant.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said he sold a vehicle as is on Facebook to a woman. She called later and said the transmission went out. He said the car was working fine when he sold it. A male subject got on the phone cursing and said they were coming to get their money back.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton man said a white male acquaintance unplugged the power to his camper, shutting down the security system. The suspect broke the window of a truck in the driveway and stole three rifles. The suspect was driving his girlfriend's red car.
A County Road 331 Guntown woman said her probably "very intoxicated" neighbor has been coming outside, yelling and screaming at her and her husband about her dogs barking.
A County Road 2578 Baldwyn man spotted a blue Nissan Altima parked behind his house around 10 p.m. When he walked up to the car, a white male came out of the garage, got in the car and sped away heading east.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said while he was away from home, someone stole his 2007 GMC pickup. The truck was left with the keys in it. He said a female acquaintance texted him around 10 p.m. that "You will get yours." The truck was found around 2:30 a.m. on County Road 160. The driver's window was broken, the keys were in the ignition and the truck was out of gas.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer found a white Dodge Charger blocking Eason Boulevard at the railroad tracks at 2 a.m. The car was running and in gear. The male driver was unconscious, with his foot on the brake. The officer reached through, turned the car off and removed the keys. He then shook the intoxicated man awake. The man was charged with driving under the influence and obstructing a city street.
A woman came to the police department to report stolen property. She said around 9:15 a.m., she sat on the steps of the Lee County Library, took her meds, smoked a cigarette and dozed off. When she woke up, her blue and yellow bag that contained her purse, ID, phone and a couple of changes of clothes and undergarments, was missing.
A man said he was in the Dodge's Store parking lot around 1 a.m. when two black males approached him. One appeared to be hiding something behind his back, so the man drove away. He later spotted the men as he drove along North Green Street. One of the suspects then stabbed the man's car, leaving scratches and a puncture in the door of the 2013 Hyundai. Sonata.
A South Gloster convenience store said a man came to the counter with a one-liter bottle of iced tea. He swiped his debit card but nothing happened, so the clerk told him to try again. When she turned around, he had run out the door and left in a green Toyota Camry.
A West Main Walmart employee said a white couple tried to leave the store without paying for more than $680 in merchandise. They fled the parking lot in an older silver Buick.
A Burke's Outlet employee said a female tried to shoplift two pairs of leggings and a necklace worth a total of $31.42. She was detained for police and arrested.
A West Main Walmart employee said a couple entered the store and selected stop leak, motor oil, two pairs of boys shorts, and oil stabilizer worth a total of $50. They tried to leave without paying but were detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A man said he was at Steele's Dive. While placing an order at the bar, a man approached and said he would whoop his posterior. The suspect punched the man several times in the face, then threw him to the ground before fleeing the establishment. A witness said the suspect walked up, started calling the man names, then attacked him.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.