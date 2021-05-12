Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Jamie Floyd, 24, of Golden, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Billy Pettigo, 41, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny.
Wesley George Kuykendall, 52, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, robbery, shooting into a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm within the city limits.
Corey Wills, 28, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated assault.
Corey Wilson, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two warrants, transferred to Chickasaw County.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highland Ridge Saltillo man said overnight, someone went through his car and his wife's car. The cars are supposed to lock automatically but he could not be certain they were locked at the time. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo woman heard a car pull into her driveway around 9:45 a.m. She looked outside and saw her ex-boyfriend was parked in the front yard blowing his horn. He got out of the white van and walked up to her door. He then placed a flower in the crack of the door and left.
A Lake Ridge Drive Saltillo man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his 9mm pistol. He did not know the make, model or serial number of the gun.
A Drive 1283 Tupelo man said someone in a red four-door Chevy truck backed down the road and ran over one of the 4-foot tall steel poles for his gate. The truck continued on to a house down the street. When the truck left, it ran over the other 4-foot tall gate pole. He said the incidents were recorded on his security camera.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said her 37-year-old white male next door neighbor has been trespassing on her property. He has been caught pressing his ear against her children's bedroom. The suspect has also accused the woman of allowing his father and his girlfriend to have sex in her house. She has told him to leave several times, but he continues to come over from his house. She said he has also threatened her before.
Mitchell Distributing said they had to terminate an employee, who then got angry. He demanded that they pay him for his gas. When they refused, he said he would not leave until they did. He was told he was no longer welcome on the property and he left the scene.
A County Road 811 woman called 911 at 8 p.m., saying her neighbor was playing loud music and it was keeping her grandbaby from sleeping.
Tupelo Police Department
A Blair Street woman saw a man rummaging through her unlocked car around 11:30 p.m. When he realized he had been spotted,the man got into a red sedan and drove away. When she checked her car, two cell phones were missing from the center console.
A B&B Concrete employee said someone had used his personal information in a fraudulent attempt to obtain unemployment benefits.
A Johnson Heights woman received notification from Life Lock that someone had tried to use her personal information to open an account with wells Fargo Bank.
A South Church Street woman got a letter from Wells Fargo saying someone tried to open an account in her name but it was denied by the bank. She called the bank and learned the suspect used her name, address and Social Security Number, but had the wrong driver's license number and a different phone number.
A Lawndale Drive man said someone stole his city-issued garbage can. He had to file a police report before he could get a new can from Waste Management.
A man said he was pulling a trailer behind his truck in April. As he drove down Beech Springs Road, the trailer came unhooked, went into the ditch and flipped. He needed a report for insurance purposes.
A man said someone had backed a Chrysler car behind his Traceland Drive business and was unloading furniture. He called 911 because someone had previously stolen a trailer from the same location.
A man said he was walking his dog and found three spent 9mm shell casings in the road at the intersection of Shands Drive and Kincannon Street. The casings were turned over to police.
A King Street woman said she sat down to eat supper around 9:45 p.m. when an unknown male grabbed her by the throat and hit her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground. She said the man has been staying at the residence, but she did not know his name. Police said there were no visible injuries to her face or neck.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.