The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said he got a letter from the bank that included a savings account summary, but he never opened a savings account. He called the bank to report the fraudulent account and was told to file a police report.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said he bought a bass tractor boat for $1,600 on Facebook Marketplace and paid an extra $800 for shipping using Ebay cards. The boat was supposed to arrive in three days, but did not. He called Ebay and they had no record of him purchasing a boat. Information about the boat and seller had been deleted, but he saved a copy of the email from the seller.
A County Road 127 Nettleton man said he ordered a new garbage can from Lee County Solid Waste. They said it shipped May 11 but he never received it.
A Charolias Drive Tupelo man got a letter form Chase Bank containing debit cards. He called the bank and learned seven accounts had been opened in his name. No money was taken out of his main account, but someone had put money into the other accounts.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said someone stole a 16-foot fiberglass boat with a Yamaha 55-horsepower motor. He said the boat and trailer were parked beside his house for about a year and disappeared Tuesday. He called back five hours later to say the boat had been located at a County Road 1766 residence. Before deputies arrived, he hooked up to the trailer and headed home. When deputies stopped him, he said the thief had stolen two depth finders, two batteries, a trolling motor and assorted tackle and fishing rods.
A County Road 1178 Mooreville woman said a white male in his 50s has been driving a black Ford Crown Victoria carelessly down the road at a high rate of speed. She said the man got out of the car and talked to her brother-in-law but she didn't get the tag number.
A County Road 452 Nettleton man said a male acquaintance asked to borrow his truck around noon to run to the store and back. Shortly after the friend took the truck, a white female asked to borrow his phone to make a call. She took his iPhone 10 and did not return. When the friend had not returned the 2014 Nissan Titan by 9:30 that night, he called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
A Rankin Boulevard woman said she noticed the passenger door of her car and the driver's door of her husband's truck were slightly open around 7 a.m. Someone had entered the unlocked vehicles overnight and scattered papers around the cabins.
A West Jackson Street man said a neighbor said someone had broken into their cars overnight. When he checked, someone had stole $100 from his truck and another $30 from a van. Neither vehicle was locked. He said he heard a noise outside around 1:30 a.m. but looked out and didn't see anything.
A West Jackson Street woman noticed police at her neighbor's house taking a car burglary report. When she checked, someone had been inside two unlocked vehicles at her residence and stole a total of $15. She said they had a security system and would review the video to see if it showed anything.
A woman said someone stole a two-piece white wicker sofa from the back patio of the Bienville Street house she is trying to sell. She said a man called Sunday and said he had purchased her patio sofa on Facebook Marketplace and paid using the Cash app. He said the larger piece fell off his trailer and he needed to come back and get it. He got her number from the for sale sign in front of the house. She went to the location and found one section of the sofa in a neighbor's vacant lot. When she looked further, a fountain urn and welcome mats were also missing.
A woman said she was driving east on Interstate 22 when a Mack truck hauling gravel passed her. A rock came out and damaged her windshield. She called 911, followed the dump truck to APAC on Eason Boulevard and waited for police.
A woman said she lost her phone. She possibly left it on the counter at Sully's Pawn. She used a tracking app that said the LG Stylus 5 was in the area of Tedford and Boggan streets.
A Magazine Street property owner reported an unwanted person had entered an apartment. The female suspect told police she had permission from the tenant to stay there temporarily. The owner insisted that she leave.
A woman said while she was working on South Broadway, someone entered her unlocked truck and stole her wallet from the passenger floorboard of the Chevy pickup. She discovered the theft when she went to lunch. The wallet contained $100 in cash, her driver's license and Social Security card, as well as debit and credit cards.
A Monument Drive man said he let a friend stay the night. During the night, he called the friend and told him to leave the residence. When the man returned around 2 a.m., the friend was gone, the door was unlocked and several items of property were missing. When confronted, the friend denied stealing the man's stuff.
An officer spotted a man in a Monument Drive apartment parking lot around 10 p.m. and asked the man to come over. The suspect had trouble walking, could not follow orders and spoke with a heavy tongue. The officer believed the man was under the influence of some narcotic. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
