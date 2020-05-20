The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Guntown man said he went to a County Road 821 Saltillo residence to sell a 1988 Toyota pickup. The buyer pulled out cash but it was not enough. He went inside and returned with a pill bottle with money rolled up inside. As the man started counting the money, the suspect jumped in the truck and drove off. The man didn’t get a chance to get his personal belongings out of the truck and later noticed the cash was counterfeit. The following day, the truck was back at the location. Deputies stood by as he retrieved the vehicle.
A County Road 1438 Auburn woman said the neighbor’s Great Danes came over acting aggressively toward her son.
A Mitchell Road woman said over a series of days, she noticed new scratches all over her car. She doesn't know who could be responsible.
A County Road 712 Plantersville man reported suspicious activity around the bridge. People have been parking by it and residents have heard conversations coming from under the bridge. The man found a syringe under the bridge and wanted deputies to be "aware of the nefarious activity taking place."
A Nettleton farmer went to a field near the intersection of county roads 452 and 1411 to check on three tractors. Someone stole two batteries from one tractor and took the CB radio and work lights from another tractor.
A County Road 823 Saltillo woman said a 41-year-old female acquaintance showed up after noon the day before and refuses to leave. She called 911 to get deputies to escort the suspect off the property. The suspect left before deputies arrived.
A Little Beaver Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her back door appeared to have been tampered with. Deputies arrived and checked the house, but found no one inside and nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Tishomingo Trail Saltillo woman said someone around County Road 681 is shooting guns rapidly. She said it is annoying and they shouldn't be doing it.
A Presley Drive woman said the dog of a neighbor on Hayes Drive has been barking at all hours of the day and night. She said the dog is pregnant and the owners "do not feed and water the dog correctly."
A County Road 192 Nettleton man has been having an ongoing problem with his neighbors. They play loud music late at night and have been shouting through a bullhorn. He said the noise woke his wife.
A County Road 192 Nettleton man said his neighbors play loud music, shoot guns and drive too fast up and down the road at all times of the day and night. He worries about the safety of the numerous children who live and play in the area. He said the loud music at night keeps him from sleeping.
Tupelo Police Department
An Augusta Street woman said overnight, someone broke the rear glass on her 2012 Ford Edge that was parked outside her house. She has not had any problems with anyone and has no clue who damaged her vehicle.
A patrol officer found a Ford Ranger wrecked in the middle of Interstate 22 at the Barnes Crossing Road exit around 6:45 a.m. The truck damaged several center guard cable posts. The unoccupied truck had severe damage on the driver's side.
A man told police that someone damaged his car door while it was parked at the hospital. He said it looked like someone tried to pull the top of the door open enough to fit a hand inside to unlock it.
Police were called to the 500 block of South Broadway around noon where a black male caused a verbal disturbance with a city code enforcement officer in the middle of the street with several neighbors watching. During the altercation, the 37-year-old male threatened to urinate on the city worker's vehicle. He refused to cooperate with police and was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
A Brunson Drive employee showed up for work and noticed a large piece of wood they use to prop open the back door for deliveries was moved and laying beside the delivery van. When she unlocked the van, she discovered the passenger side inside panel has been damaged when someone used the wood to try to break into the van. Nothing appeared to be missing from the van.
A Briar Ridge Road man said he broke up with a female last week and she has been harassing him. She called, saying she went t the doctor and the man had given her a sexually transmitted disease. He said it's not true because he has been to the doctor "lots of times" and he is clean. He said the ex continues to try to call him and his mother. After he blocked the woman's phone number, she started calling from her daughter's phone.
A Horn Lane woman said a drunk white male was knocking on apartment doors and being loud around 8:15 p.m. The suspect went into an apartment before police arrived. Police walked up to that apartment and the door opened before they knocked. They saw the suspect inside and asked the 28-year-old man to step outside. The man smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and he had trouble standing. The officer asked him if he could go home and not be so loud. When he tried to go back to the apartment, the occupants would not let him inside. So he walked into an apartment three doors down, telling the folks inside "to be quiet." When police asked, the occupants said the suspect did not live there and they had no idea who he was. When told again to go home, the man started knocking on apartment door and opening doors. When he refused to comply with police, he was arrested and charged with public intoxication, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.