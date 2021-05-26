Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Sherry Berry, 48, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense.
Melton Lakeze Garcia, 25, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, shooting or throwing at a transportation vehicle.
Deedra Robbins, 26, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Pollice Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Nicholas Smith, 22, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Joseph Wilson, 51, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 1133 Plantersville man said someone has been going through his mailbox and those of his neighbors as well. He noticed several mailbox doors left open with mail scattered on the ground.
A deputy responding to a disturbance call a a County Road 2254 Saltillo residence found the front door open and heard a woman crying inside. She came to the door and said everything was OK, but "he" took her vehicle and cell phone. She refused to give the deputy anymore information but said if "he" didn't return the car and cell phone, she would call the sheriff's office and file a report.
A volunteer fireman pulled up at the Union Fire Department on County Road 1205 Nettleton. There was a Black male juvenile on a four-wheeler cutting donuts in the gravel parking lot.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said over the last two weeks, someone hit her parked vehicle. The 2019 Dodge Ram had damage to the right rear door and right rear fender.
A woman said her car was stolen out of Tupelo and the dealership called and said it was located at a Highway 348 Guntown address. When deputies arrived, the car pulled away from the residence and drove down a field road. Deputies followed the car until it tried to turn around. There were three males inside the 2011 Toyota Camry. The driver was arrested.
A Tombigbee State Park employee said a Tupelo woman rented a cabin over the weekend. When she left Sunday, she stole the key, television remote, queen size bed sheets and a blanket, two kitchen pots, a cookie sheet, the can opener, a skillet, assorted flatware, four dinner plates, four cereal bowls, two bedside lamps, four bath towels, four wash cloths, the bath mat, two tea glasses and two coffee mugs. In addition to the theft, the screen door was broken, as was the soap dish in the bathroom.
A Drive 1283 Tupelo woman said her nephew was left alone at her house while a family member went to the hospital. She said the 26-year-old suspect forced his way into her locked bedroom and stole a circular saw and a tool box containing her tools.
A County Road 1501 woman said there are several cars that have been driving recklessly. She had to swerve off the road to keep from being hit by a black Nissan Altima
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 21.
