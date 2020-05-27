The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Hayes Drive woman said two stray dogs got in a fight across the road from her house. Around 3 a.m., one of the strays attacked her neighbor's dog, injuring its ear.
A Presley Drive woman said someone shot out the passenger window on her son's International truck tractor that was parked outside her house. The man said he heard what he thought were gunshots around 8 a.m., but went back to sleep.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo woman said she got a call around 2 p.m. from someone who said there was a shipment coming from Columbia and they would be at her house in 10 minutes to pick it up. When she told the caller he had the wrong number, he started cursing and saying she better have the package or she wouldn't get her $5,000. She hung up and called 911.
A County Road 1349 man got a letter in the mail saying his tax returns had been filed. He said he had not filed and didn't know who did.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman called 911 to get someone to pick up a stray dog. The deputy explained that the county does not have a stray dog ordinance.
A Ridge Farm Road Saltillo woman said she went to get some gold rings out of her closet and they were missing. The last time she saw the rings, valued at $5,700, was when she placed the tan pouch containing them in her closet a month ago. She thinks one of her son's friends might be responsible.
A Mooreville man bought a County Road 1390 home and gave the tenant 90 days to move out. The former tenant has not and he wanted her charged with trespassing. Deputies said it was a civil matter and he needed to see a judge.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said he pulled into his driveway about 5:15 p.m. and got out of the car. His neighbor from across the road "came out of nowhere and punched him in the mouth." The suspect then tried to slap him, then punched him again. He said he only knows the neighbor by a first name.
A Saltillo man said while riding his bike on County Road 813, three dogs chased him. He said this is not the first time. He said he was not harmed but was scared the dogs might bite him.
A man reported a white male suspect has been squatting in his Drive 1312 Tupelo house. The suspect was not paying rent and was not supposed to be there. The suspect stole a window unit air conditioner, copper wire and two stove eyes. He also destroyed the dining room and living room furniture. He said he ran the suspect off and changed the locks, but the suspect broke in again.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 26.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.