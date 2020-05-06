The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Green Tee Road man said his girlfriend left the house at 3 a.m. in her 2016 Honda saying she was going to the Shell station on Eason Boulevard. When she had not returned by 5:30 a.m. and did not answer her phone, he called 911.
A Lee County deputy sheriff tried to pull over a gray Volkswagen Jetta April 26 in Verona. The car sped away when the officer turned on the lights and siren. The suspect tried to run off of Raymond Avenue onto East 10th Street. He lost control in the right hand turn lane and hit the central air conditioning unit at a Raymond Avenue house. The car continued on, pushing the AC unit into the street. The officer managed to stop the driver a short while later. The 34-year-old man was charged with felony fleeing and felony malicious mischief.
A Mantachie man said someone called him to say someone was on his Highway 178 Mooreville property stealing stuff. He drove to the old car lot and found two men trying to get a fuel pump out of a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup.
A Tupelo man said someone has been writing and passing checks on his bank account. So far he has discovered fraudulent checks passed in Tupelo, Pontotoc and Florence, Alabama.
A Drive 2348 Baldwyn man said the UPS driver continues to trespass on his property. He has asked the man not to turn around on his property multiple times. When he asked today, the driver got ugly with him.
A County Road 2350 Baldwyn woman said her ex-father-in-law threatened a UPS driver who was delivering packages to her home. She doesn't know why the suspect will not let the driver down the drive to her home. She wanted the ongoing dispute documented.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville man said his grandkid's 28-year-old mother got into a verbal altercation with him in the front yard. When she started cursing, he wanted her removed and called 911. She left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said her son's debit card has a fraudulent charge from the Kroger in Flowood. The $117.71 charge shows a magnetic swipe was used. She said her son still has his debit card and has not left the house because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A County Road 1011 Plantersville man reported an unoccupied Mazda Tribute rolled down a steep hill and hit the side wall of a neighbor's house. The impact caused structural damage.
A County Road 754 Tupelo woman said she believes someone broke into her home and broke her dishwasher. The door won't open and it won't turn on. She said it appeared the dishwasher had been moved. She added that strange things of this nature have happened several times over the years. She just wanted to make sure it was reported in case something happens.
A Mount Vernon Road man reported seeing a black couple arguing loudly. Deputies responded and found the couple. They said they were dating and had been in a verbal altercation but it never got physical and they had worked it out.
A 34-year-old County Road 54 Shannon woman called 911 when she thought she heard someone outside her house around 10:45 p.m. Deputies responded and found nothing. She called again later saying there was someone under her house. Deputies checked the scene again and everything appeared to be fine.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman came by the police department on Front Street to report her car was broken into while at a Robert E. Lee Drive repair shop. She said an Android phone and about $200 in change was stolen from the glove box.
Police were called to the emergency room at the hospital at 3 a.m. where a white female had been discharged but refused to leave. She was acting erratic and yelling non-stop. The 35-year-old woman was arrested, charged with disturbing a business and taken to jail.
A man said he walked into a Barnes Crossing Road convenience store at 6:30 a.m. to get a cup of coffee. When he walked out, his bicycle was gone. He did not see who took the bike. He did not know the make or model of the blue bike but said he knew it was worth "a fast $20."
A South Green Street landlord said a man who has been banned from the property has been trespassing. She needed a report for documentation purposes.
A Reed Street woman said that around 5 a.m., a female suspect came by her house and threw a car jack through the back glass of her 2004 Infiniti. She said she and the suspect 'have been into it over a male." She saw the suspect's car drive by about 5 minutes after the man left the residence.
A Belledeer Drive man said that while his 2013 Volkswagen Passat was parked on the street, someone hit it, damaging the passenger side.
Officers found a 2005 Honda Accord abandoned on Elvis Presley Drive near the birthplace. Since it was obstructing traffic, the car was towed.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.