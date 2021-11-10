Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Wanda Neal, 54, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 980 Tupelo apartment manager said a vehicle drove through the grass, causing ruts and later got stuck.
A Maplewood Drive Saltillo reported several instances of identity theft. She said she lost her wallet in July 2020. She recently began getting alerts from cell phone companies that she had been applying for phones. In October, she was alerted that her credit had been run at Cannon Automotive in West Point in an attempt to purchase a new car. She is not trying to buy a car and did not apply for additional phones.
A Plantersville man was checking his State Park Road property and found two men attempting to load a 1999 Ford Ranger onto a pickup. He said the house had been entered and a gun cabinet stolen. A further check revealed a Chevy Malibu, nine tires off three vehicles, and two boat motors were missing. The suspects were arrested for trespassing.
A County Road 1178 Mooreville man found a 1998 Honda abandoned on his land. The car was reported stolen out of Alabama.
A County Road 359 Saltillo man said someone stole his 2008 Honda Element. The security camera showed someone in a white Dodge Durango hooked up to the Honda and drove away.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A North Coley Road business said a neighbor drove around the business, causing large ruts in the landscaping.
A North Gloster Walmart employee watched as a woman at the self checkout failed to scan $40 worth of clothes and placed them in a bag. She was detained as she tried to leave and charged with shoplifting.
A Fair Oaks Drive woman checked her EBT card balance and noticed a $542 charge she did not make. She called the state agency, which tracked the charge back to the woman's cousin. She said she had allowed the cousin to use the card in the past when she had a sick child, but did not authorize this purchase.
An Eason Boulevard business reported that someone cut the catalytic converters off two company vehicles during the night. They said they would check the security cameras to see if they showed anything.
A man said someone broke into his Senter Street storage unit. The lock was damaged, and his AR-15 rifle was missing.
The North Gloster Dollar General said there was a man sitting by the front door at 11 a.m. and he refused to leave. The man had an active arrest warrant out of Arkansas. He was taken into custody. His bicycle was place in the TPD property room.
A woman said her car was parked along Tyler Drive. When she returned, she noticed damage to the passenger door, side view mirror and the 2014 Audi had been knocked to the curb by the impact.
A Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden employee said the alarm sounded as a female customer left the register and walked out the door. Employees stopped her and found jewelry inside her purse. She was also wearing clothes she did not pay for under her outer clothing. The stolen items were worth $130.95.
A Wooddale Drive man said a gray Dodge Charger was parked in the street and blocking his driveway. The offending car was towed.
A woman left her purse in the buggy at the West Main Walmart. She returned to the store minutes later and checked with customer service. Someone had returned the purse but had stolen $60 cash.
A man said he left his car unlocked with the keys in the glove box while he was at work at a South Gloster restaurant. When he got off work, he noticed someone had rummaged through the car and his keys were missing. Security cameras showed a male getting in the car and leaving on foot.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.