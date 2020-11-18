The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 901 Shannon man said he got a credit card in the mail. He said he did not apply for the card, but whoever did used his name and Social Security number.
The Lee County Library director said a homeless man who has been asked numerous times not to return was trespassing. The man told deputies he knew he was not supposed to be there, but he wanted to pick up the trash other homeless people were leaving. The director again asked the man to leave, and he did.
A Woodland Avenue Tupelo woman said a strange pit bull has been prowling the neighborhood attacking animals. It has killed chickens and injured a dog. She said neighbors are scared to go out and walk the neighborhood.
A man said a white male driving a truck left County Road 697 Guntown and hit a light pole, splitting it. When the suspect tried to drive away, he got caught up in the wires. The driver got out, removed the wires and drove away, saying he was late for work. The wreck caused a fire, which damaged the adjoining property.
Deputies responded to County Road 651 Guntown where a homeless man said his homeless girlfriend let a male acquaintance borrow her 2002 Pontiac G5 on Oct. 17, and he has not returned it. He was told that since it was her car, the girlfriend would have to file the police report. The deputy went and spoke to the suspect, who said as far as he knew, he was still allowed to be using the vehicle. He then turned over the keys to the boyfriend.
A County Road 651 Guntown man said someone broke into his Ford Explorer and stole two ratchet wrenches. The man's mother said she saw a homeless man rummaging through the SUV two days earlier. The 27-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone hit her apartment door so hard around 6:45 p.m. that it knocked a picture off the wall. She thought she heard someone running away, but wasn't sure.
A County Road 1467 Plantersville woman told her husband she was filing for divorce. He drove off in her truck, but returned shortly. He kept her truck keys as he got in his car and left. When she checked her truck, the stereo system had been removed.
A County Road 2180 Guntown woman said her 24-year-old daughter got upset because someone ate some of the food she bought. When the daughter started yelling, the mother told the daughter she needed to move out.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main convenience store said a Black female came in the store right before closing, picked up a $10 box of Tide laundry detergent and walked out without paying. She left in a maroon 1996 Lincoln Town Car with a Pontotoc tag.
A Leonard Drive woman said her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her for the last several days. He has been calling and sending threatening texts. When she didn't answer his call this morning, he showed up at her house and was sitting in his parked car watching her.
Police responded to West Jackson Street near the Natchez Trace Parkway around 3 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated Black male walking in the road. As he stumbled in the roadway, oncoming cars had to switch lanes to avoid hitting him. The 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and obstructing a public street.
