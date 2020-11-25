The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 272 Shannon woman said her 26-year-old daughter got mad and broke her bedroom door because she could not get to the mother’s cigarettes.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo man got into an argument with his live-in girlfriend and told her she needed to leave. She refused to leave and only complied when he called 911.
A County Road 1465 Mooreville man said his ex-wife came by to get some of her belongings. He wanted a deputy present to make sure she did not start a disturbance.
A County Road 154 Shannon woman said her stepson’s birth mother was trying to come onto the property to get the child.
A County Road 878 Plantersville woman said her German shepherd was missing. She thinks her neighbor might have taken the dog.
A Mitchell Road man said he has been living with a County Road 506 Shannon woman for a couple of weeks. She threw him out and some of his stuff is still inside her house. He could only give deputies the woman’s first name.
A man said he went to pick up his late son's tractor from a County Road 261 Bissell house. The homeowner would not let the man have the 32-horsepower John Deere worth $18,000. He asked that deputies return with him to pick up the item.
A Tupelo woman said she went to her cousin's house for supper. While inside, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her backpack that contained her wallet and her boyfriend's wallet.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said she and her husband had been drinking. He got mad at her "for passing out and not having sex with him." She said the argument never got physical and he left, walking into the woods to cool off.
Tupelo Police Department
A Smokey Mountain Drive woman said she got a debit card in the mail from Chase Bank, but she never applied for an account.
An employee at a South Gloster business said someone claiming to be with the Tupelo Police Department called to say they were issued with fraudulent bills. He told her to go buy $350 in Green Dot cards with company money. She bought the cards and gave the suspect the numbers. When she later told her boss, he was suspicious and told her to call 911.
A man said he was at the Lee County Library working on his laptop when a suspect who has been harassing and stalking him showed up. He said the suspect has been tracking him through his computer and phone. He said the suspect is also tracking his family and friends. He said the suspect once tried to poison him with carbon monoxide to slow him down and has even used parasites. The man left his computer outside while talking to the officer, so the suspect could not listen in on the conversation.
A Crestview Drive woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can.
A woman said she purchased chicken at the North Gloster Walmart and must have left a bank envelope containing $3,000 in cash. She said she didn't realize it was missing until she got to Mitchell's Grocery in Guntown.
A woman said a man approached her car after she pulled into the North Gloster Sonic. He claimed she cut him off in traffic and started a verbal altercation. The man told officers that she cut him off, causing him to hit the rear of her car with the front of his car. There was no sign of impact on either car.
A Nelle Street woman said she was in the backyard with her ex-boyfriend when he grabbed her around the waist and picked her up off the ground and threw her to the ground. She said he grabbed the hair on her head and smacked her face in the grass several times. She said he also punched her in the face several times and busted her lip. She had a visible bite mark on her upper left arm but no injuries to her face.
The manager of the McCullough Boulevard McDonald's said a customer walked in about 8:30 a.m. without a mask. When told he needed to wear a mask because of city and state orders, the man got aggressive and walked behind the counter. The suspect remained on the scene, but left when police arrived.
An Endville Road man said neighbors asked for a ride to Tupelo to check on a friend who had a medical emergency. After he dropped them off, he realized the suspects had stolen his and his girlfriend’s wallets. The suspect texted to ask they not call the police, saying things will get messy if they press charges.
A Kings Crossing Drive restaurant manager said he sent an employee home for being intoxicated on the job. Later that shift, he discovered someone had keyed his car in the parking lot. After the restaurant closed, the employee returned and punched the manager in the face in front of others.
A man said he was washing his clothes at a Park Street laundromat. He left to go to Walgreen's. He returned at 11:30 p.m. and saw a white female carrying out clothes in a sack. When he went inside, his clothes were not in the dryer where he left them.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.