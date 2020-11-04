The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 100 man said a male acquaintance from Greenville called and said he was driving to Lee County to do him physical harm. He said this stems from an incident that happened over the past year.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said someone used her name and identity to get a loan for a beauty shop. She was alerted of the fraud by her credit company.
A County Road 901 Shannon woman said she was contacted by the Small Business Administration trying to verify a loan request in her name. She said the SBA had her name and Social Security number on the loan application. She said she never applied for a loan, and the money was not dispersed.
An Omris Lane Tupelo woman said someone took her county-issued garbage can. She last saw the brown, flip-top can on Oct. 31.
A 50-year-old County Road 1252 Mooreville woman said a 28-year-old female acquaintance showed up at 2:30 p.m. asking for money. When she told her no, an argument ensued. The suspect punched her and pushed her to the ground. The woman responded by retrieving her pistol from inside the house and firing a shot into the ground outside. The woman said the suspect had a child with her late son, but she did not want the suspect back on the property due to the assault and her drug use.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said someone used his identity to apply for unemployment benefits. He said his employer alerted him to the fraud. He said the claim had been denies, but he needed to report the incident to authorities.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said two stray dogs came onto his property and killed his cat in front of his children. When asked what he could do if the boxer and mixed breed come back and attack his other cat, the deputy said the man has the right to protect himself, his family, his pets and his livestock.
A 64-year-old Pontotoc woman said as she was leaving a relative's County Road 226 Nettleton house, she noticed her 45-year-old son inside her car. He said he needed her to drop him off somewhere. On the road, he asked her to pull over. He took the keys out of the car and made the woman and her daughter get out. He then drove away in the 2011 Dodge Caravan with the women's purses, phones and medication still in the vehicle. She said this is not the first time he has stolen her car.
A Tupelo woman said she and two friends had been at a County Road 455 Shannon church since 6 a.m. At 5 p.m., she went outside and noticed a white substance on their vehicles. She said it appeared to be chalk, but wanted to report the incident.
A Tupelo woman said she was at a County Road 154 Shannon residence when a man she knows only by his first name threatened to attack her. He left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said she does not like the company her husband has over at their house. The main reason is he is selling them drugs. The husband told deputies he was not selling drugs, the people were helping him work on his car.
Tupelo Police Department
A South Canal Street woman went to her car around 1:30 a.m. to retrieve something and noticed someone had rummaged around in their cars. A .22-caliber handgun and a $300 pair of sunglasses were missing.
Officers were trying to serve a felony warrant. One officer noticed two black purses on the ground, one containing the identification of a Nettleton woman. The purses were placed in the property room at the police department.
A Barley Courts woman said she let a neighbor borrow her cable box for the television and the neighbor returned the wrong box around 6:30 a.m.. In front of the officer, the neighbor started cursing at the woman and tried to hit her with the cable box. When the officer took the neighbor into custody, the woman started antagonizing the neighbor and continued to argue. Both women were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A Feemster Lake Road woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse containing debit and credit cards, her license and $16 in cash.
Police were dispatched to Ridgemont Drive around 11 a.m. for a man sleeping on the golf course. The officer recognized the man, because an hour earlier the suspect was dancing in the street and swinging a stick at oncoming cars. Inside the man's bag was a large hammer, several knives and several self-made weapons. The man was charged with public intoxication. On the way to the jail, the man was cursing at the officer and had conversations "with himself or people not present."
A woman told police she went to Monument Street the night before to pick up her cousin because a suspect was trying to fight her. She was standing near her cousin when the suspect approached and sprayed her with pepper spray. She had words and then they fought. She said she is 11 months pregnant, so she left, drove to the emergency room in Amory to get checked out and learned the baby is fine.
A Strain Street woman said someone opened a Chase Bank account using her name and Social Security number. When she checked, $198.77 had been deposited in the account. She needed a police report to have the account closed.
A Moore Avenue woman said she heard a noise outside around 8:45 p.m. She looked outside and saw a female standing by the road with a Taser. She also noticed the windows in two cars had been broken. A man at the house said he divorced the suspect a few months ago and the suspect has been told she is not welcome on the property.
An employee at a South Gloster Street gas station reported a man stole sunglasses from the store around 7:30 a.m. A patrolman spotted a Black male matching the suspect description near Garfield Street. The suspect refused to stop and talk to the officer. The man was sweating profusely and yelling about various topics. When the officer arrested the man for public intoxication, he claimed the officer was stopping him because he was voting and he was the President.
A Henderson Street man said he shares a checking account with his grandmother. He recently discovered that one of her great nieces used a cash app to transfer $325 from the account.
Lee County 911 got a half-dozen calls around 11 a.m. that a Black female was pushing a shopping cart in the middle of West Main Street and yelling at passing cars. The 42-year-old woman was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a public street.
A South Gloster beauty supply store said two Black males entered around 4:30 p.m. They walked around for about 15 minutes then left. When the clerk did a check, he noticed $1,100 in hair extensions and wigs were missing. He went to confront the males, who drove away in a dark Nissan Sentra.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.