The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1503 Guntown woman picked up two stray dogs at a gas station and took them home. When she called 911 to get someone to come pick up the dogs, she was informed that Lee County doesn't have an ordinance for picking up dogs.
A Mooreville woman said her 2005 Nissan Maxima had transmission trouble and she left it parked in the yard at her mother's County Road 1439 house. Someone stole the car. There were drag marks in the yard.
A County Road 2790 Guntown woman said a Tupelo woman showed up uninvited and unwanted after being told not to return. She has had trouble with the suspect several times in the past.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man said a pack of stray dogs has been killing his chickens. Deputies told the man he has a right to protect his livestock.
A County Road 1 Sherman man said a man showed up trying to repossess his 2000 Honda Accord, saying he still owes $600. The man said he has receipts showing he has paid in full.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said someone dropped off two puppies at his house a couple of days ago and he has been feeding them. He wanted the county to pick them up, but the county doesn't pick up strays.
A County Road 1313 man said he keeps getting calls from an unknown person. The caller will not say who they are, but tells the man to "get the package ready."
A County Road 115 woman heard a noise outside around 11:30 p.m. She said it sounded like someone running around the house, beating on the siding. She didn't know who it could be and didn't see anything when she looked outside.
Tupelo Police Department
A Kay's Kreations employee said a black male rented a suit and shoes on Oct. 12 for two days to wear to a wedding. Four weeks later, the man has still not returned the merchandise, worth $800. There is a $50 per day late fee. The employee feels the man must have damaged the suit.
A Foot Action employee at The Mall at Barnes Crossing said two black females entered the store, took six shirts worth a total of $225.25 off a shelf and walked out of the store without paying.
Police responded to West Jefferson around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a drunk man asleep in the bushes. Police found the 59-year-old white male, who was charged with public intoxication and carried to jail.
The owner of the Quality Inn on Gloster Street said a white male found a key card somewhere on the property, opened a hotel room door and proceeded to stay it the room. The desk clerk assigned the room to a new guest, who opened the door and found the suspect inside. The suspect fled on foot before police arrived.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.