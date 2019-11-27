The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Sesame Drive woman said a man took her two chain saws to his house to fix them. A week later, he has not returned the tools. She tried to call him, but he blocked her number.
A County Road 1595 man said he and his 19-year-old nephew got into an argument. The nephew hit the man with a broomstick, injuring the man’s hand. The suspect left before deputies arrived. The man did not want to press charges.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 26
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.