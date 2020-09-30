The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An employee of the Mid-South Farmers Co-op on Highway 45 in Guntown said someone stole a white 2014 Chevy pickup overnight and drove through the west gate.
A County Road 1001 Tupelo man said someone opened an account at Chase Bank using his information. He said multiple transactions have been made on the fraudulent account.
A Highway 178 Skyline car lot employee said he went on a test drive in a Nissan with a white female. She didn’t like that car, but he told her to keep looking, she could drive any of them, but an employee had to accompany her. After helping another customer, he realized the woman, who only gave the name Alicia, had driven off the lot in a blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata.
A woman said there was a pit bull in the parking lot of Carpenter Company in Verona. The dog wasn’t aggressive, she just wanted it removed. She was informed the county does not have an ordinance for picking up stray dogs.
A County Road 183 Belden man said he got a letter in the mail from Chase Bank that said his card had been compromised and he needed to call a phone number listed in the letter. He has never banked with Chase, but he called anyway. The person on the phone wanted his Social Security number and became rude when he refused to give any personal information.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said an unknown white male walked up his driveway, took off his shirt and yelled at him, “If you want some, come get it.” The suspect, who appeared to be under the influence of something, then walked away.
A County Road 1349 woman said someone has been staying in her camper lately. The cabinets were open and trash was everywhere. A neighbor saw a white male by the camper last night around 8:30. The woman’s dog was barking at the trespasser, who ran away. The next morning, her dog was dead, possibly poisoned.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said a female she only knew by her first name stayed with her a few months back. As the guest was moving out, the woman noticed her dog was in poor health. She bought the dog for $100 and paid a vet $300 to nurse it back to health. When the dog turned up missing, she contacted the friend, who said she took the dog “because $100 was not enough for that dog.”
A County Road 111 Shannon woman said when she got out of jail and went home, someone had entered the house and stolen her mp3 player, an air conditioner, jewelry, a refrigerator and a shower head with an extension bar. She thinks her ex-girlfriend is responsible.
Tupelo Police Department
A Morning Glory Circle woman said she received a Chase Bank card with her name on it in the mail. She didn’t request the card. She called the bank and had them cancel the card.
A Sanctuary Village Shop employee said overnight, someone stole a 10-foot utility trailer with a wood floor. He said the back gate appeared to be unlocked when he arrived for work.
A Green Tee Road woman got a call from a man who said her Social Security number had been involved in an incident in Texas that included money laundering, fraud and narcotics. He said her Social Security number had been used to open different accounts with Bank of America.
A man said he parked his car off the roadway on West Jackson Street near Oak Meadows. When he returned, the left front door and quarter panel were damaged.
A South Eason convenience store employee said a white male came in around 1 p.m. and purchased two beers. He went outside and drank them. He then came back inside, grabbed a 25-ounce Bud Ice and took it into the bathroom without paying. He left the empty beer can in the bathroom and walked out of the store, heading west.
A Holmes Street man said he and his girlfriend went to a neighbor’s apartment at 1 a.m. where they talked and drank. When he woke up, he had a black eye and didn’t remember what happened. The neighbor said the manmade inappropriate comments about his girlfriend, so he punched him.
A woman said she lost her Mexican Consular ID card about a year ago, possibly in the parking lot of the Renasant Bank. She said she rarely used the card, using her passport for identification instead. When she went to get a new ID card from the consulate in Little Rock, Arkansas, she was told she needed to file a police report first.
A woman said she was traveling west on Franklin Street when another car ran the stop sign on Spring Street and hit the left front of her car. The drivers exchanged insurance information on the scene. She needed a police report to turn in with her insurance.
A Shelton Drive woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up and started an argument. He grabbed her iPhone 8, smashed it, then threw it in the closet.
A Barley Courts woman said said she and her boyfriend have been fighting, and she didn’t want him on her property. Their fights have gotten physical in the past. He said it was just a verbal altercation over another woman. Since the man had two active warrants, he was arrested and carried to jail.
