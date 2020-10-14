The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mitchell Road woman said a female acquaintance drove to the apartment complex, started a verbal altercation and tried to get her to fight. The suspect's boyfriend flashed a gun before they left.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said his brother-in-law came onto his property and stole a string trimmer, lawn mower and a welder. He heard the items are in a Shannon storage building.
A Lee County Landfill employee said a white male and two white females were caught on camera on the property last night. The male was on a four-wheeler pulling a trailer. They took four push mowers and metal from the scrap pile. He said people are coming onto the landfill property most nights.
A State Park Road Mooreville woman said someone used her online business bank account to make four charges for personal bills and utilities, totaling more than $1,250. She said a female acquaintance had been in her house and had access to the information. The "friend" went back home to Kentucky two days before the charges showed up on the account.
A Birmingham Ridge man said his girlfriend came to his place and started an argument in the yard. He didn't want her inside, so he locked all the doors, which only made her madder. She picked up a vase on the porch and threw it through the glass window in the door.
A Highland Ridge Saltillo man said he is trying to sell his house, but someone took his information and listed the house for rent. The ad used his pictures and was asking for $1,000 down and $1,000 a month. The ad had a Dallas, Texas, phone number attached to it.
A County Road 855 Brewer woman said she received a debit card from Chase Bank, and she did not open an account with them. She called and was told it was opened online and had already been closed out.
A County Road 506 Shannon man went to a Romie Hill Avenue mini-storage where he heard some items stolen from his house were located. The business owner said the locker in question was not rented and should be empty. The man cut the lock and found it full of items. He found his stolen string trimmer and took it with him.
A County Road 810 Mooreville woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at her house uninvited at 1 a.m. banging on her bedroom window. She got her gun and went to the front door to find him standing there. He pushed his way into the house and walked back to her bedroom. He then walked outside and accused her of seeing another man. He then left the property.
A 40-year-old County Road 506 Shannon woman said she finds the underpinning for her trailer pulled back every night when she gets home. She said every night when she is in bed, she can hear a female acquaintance and friends hanging out under her residence.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he was helping some friends move out of the Economy Inn. Sometime during the night, the friend stole his Tracfone and $7 cash.
A Ridgemoor Drive man said he was walking around the neighborhood when a neighbor's dog attacked him. He said the dog bit him on the hip and knocked him to the ground, injuring him.
A Hertz car rental employee said a woman rented a 2019 Chevy Malibu on Sept. 17 and was supposed to return it five days later. They have been unable to contact her for several weeks, and her bill has grown to $1,165.60.
A Harmony Lane motel manager reported malicious mischief. After guests checked out, he discovered damage to the room's coffee table. He thinks the guests' dog damaged the table.
A Magnolia Drive woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can. She needed a police report to get a new one.
An Allen Street woman said her cousin has been threatening to physically assault her over the last few days. The cousin said she is going to jump her if she sees her on the street and said she wished the woman's kids would die.
An officer went to Vermelle Drive around 3:45 p.m. to take a report on threats when a 28-year-old white female showed up and began yelling profanity. When the officer asked her to quiet down and stop cursing, she got louder, yelling "(Expletive) the police! You racist!" The officer tried to arrest her, but she pulled away. Two more officers arrived and handcuffed her. It was then they learned she had an outstanding warrant. She was charged with disturbing the peace, failure to comply. resisting arrest, public profanity and the warrant.
A Mickey Lane man called police about a possible scam. He said a friend got a text from someone claiming to be him, saying he was in jail and needed $80 to get out.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.