The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 737 Guntown man said his neighbor's pit bull charged his daughter and German shepherd, The pit bull was barking and growling. He pointed his pistol at the dog and yelled. The dog quit running, turned and walked to him, wagging its tail. The neighbor witnessed the event and came over and apologized.
A County Road 885 Shannon man got a notification from Chase Bank that someone tried to open an account in his name without his permission. He wanted a police report because of this ongoing scam.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said he got a Chase Bank debit card in the mail that he did not authorize. He reported it to the bank, who cancelled the account. He said he is still waiting a fraud packet from Chase.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man said someone stole two plastic tubs and a leaf blower from his front porch. He doesn't know who could have done it.
A Highway 348 Blue Springs man said someone stole his John Deere 12-foot single-axle utility trailer overnight.
A woman said she was at work at MTD when two coworkers started a disturbance. The two females then charged the woman and hit her in the back of the head.
A County Road 33 Tupelo man said someone opened an account with Chase Bank without his knowledge or authority. He called the bank, gave them his personal information to get them to cancel the account.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said a male acquaintance said if she didn't pay him for building her shed, he was going to come over and tear it down.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo man said he was out of town and his ex-girlfriend was at his house without permission, possibly removing items. He said she has not lived there for three weeks, but he did not evict her. She told deputies she has a key and was living there last week. She was told to leave and not return unless the homeowner was there.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said someone has been stealing his mail. He has been waiting on a bank statement for several months, but has not received it. He is also missing issues of magazines. He noticed a suspicious white pickup near his mailbox.
A County Road 1329 Mooreville woman said her boyfriend assaulted her last night. Her neighbor said he returned the next day. Deputies found the suspect walking down the driveway at 4 p.m.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said she received a Chase Bank debit card in the mail about a month ago. The bank said the account was opened in September but there had been no activity.
A Drive 1283 Tupelo woman said she let her 25-year-old nephew stay with her, because he had nowhere else to live. He left early Tuesday morning. That evening, she noticed a cordless drill, a chain saw and two antique Schwinn bicycles were missing.
A High Point Drive Tupelo man said a white male on a cell phone was knocking on his door around 12:30 a.m. He said the suspect left walking north. Deputies found the suspect in the area. The suspect had run out of gas and was knocking on doors, attempting to ask for gas.
Tupelo Police Department
A Carter Cove man walked into the police department and said he found a gray backpack in the back of his vehicle. He said whoever owns the backpack stole his vehicle. He left the backpack with police.
A Hibner Street woman said someone damaged her car overnight. The following morning, she discovered damage to the right side rear bumper and the left top of the trunk.
A woman said she was at a North Gloster business when someone backed into her 2019 Buick Envision, damaging the right front fender and headlight. She said the estimate on the damage was $5,285.03.
