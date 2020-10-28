The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 115 man said his dog was stolen about three weeks ago. His daughter recently saw the dog on Snapchat.
A County Road 183 Tupelo woman got a Chase Bank debut card in her husband’s name in the mail. When she called the bank, they wanted her Social Security number and date of birth before they would proceed. She didn’t feel comfortable giving them that information. She wanted to get a police report to get the bank to close the account.
A County Road 183 man said his wife reported a black spot in the floor of a storage building about three weeks ago. He saw a white male teenager walking through the yard about the same time. When he checked today, the black spot was a charred area where things had been burned. Among the ashes were several cigarette butts.
A Lee County Justice Court employee said Human Resources told him that someone had used his identity to try to receive unemployment benefits in June. The fraud was discovered before any funds were lost.
A County Road 1251 Nettleton man said a pit bull walked up growling, with its hair standing up. He thought the dog was going to bite him.
A Village Trail Saltillo woman said she got a statement from Chase Bank showing $227.63 had been withdrawn from her account. She said she does not have an account with that bank.
A County Road 1251 Nettleton man said a former neighbor moved away and abandoned two pit bulls. The dogs have been coming onto his property and acting aggressive toward other dogs, kids and adult who try to get close.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said a white male suspect assaulted her 33-year-old son. The suspect told the son to come outside, he only wanted to talk. He then began assaulting the son on the porch. The father picked up a chair on the porch and hit the suspect to make him stop. Before he left, the suspect poured paint tar all over the front of the mobile home.
A County Road 2254 Guntown man said it appeared someone hit hit car, damaging the rear bumper and right rear taillight and quarter panel. He said people turn around in his driveway all the time. He did not know who hit his car or when.
A County Road 128 Shannon man said someone hacked his Facebook account and changed then username and password so he can’t log in. He said the hacker is now trying to get his friends to send money through a cash app. He said two friends actually sent money, but had the money refunded.
A Guntown woman went to her ex-boyfriend’s County Road 599 Saltillo house to pick up the kids. Their father said he didn’t want her in his yard, to park by the road. She wasn’t going to make the kids walk in the dark, so she pulled in the driveway. The 37-year-old ex started cursing at her. His 19-year-old girlfriend started yelling at her, threatening her and trying to get her to fight.
A County Road 599 Saltillo man said a 32-year-old female acquaintance showed up unannounced. He said he has told her many times he doesn’t want her on his property. He said they have an agreement to meet at a neutral site to exchange the children.
A 19-year-old Mooreville man said he was trying to buy marijuana from an 18-year-old outside a Highway 371 store at 1 a.m. He said the dealer placed a set of scales on the hood of his car and reached for a gun in his waistband. The man shoved the dealer to the ground and got in his car. As he drove away, the suspect fired four or five times, striking the car twice in the left rear door. He said he did not know the suspect personally, but a friend put him in contact.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 23,
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.