The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1451 Eggville woman found a strange vehicle parked in her driveway at 6 a.m. She doesn’t know who owns the green Chevy Camaro or why it was there.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo woman said an unknown white male came to her place and tried to steal her Halloween decorations. A neighbor saw the man get out of a white Grand Marquis. When he saw he was being watched, he got back in the car, and the female driver took off toward the Rickey Apartments.
A Chesterville Road woman said someone opened an account in her husband’s name with Chase Bank. The account was opened online Sept. 27 and there was no money in the account.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said she was walking around 9 a.m. and found a small amount of marijuana by her trash can. She put the drugs in the can for disposal.
A Saltillo woman was turning out of the Verona industrial park to head east on Brewer Road around 11:30 a.m. After completing the turn, the front passenger window of her black Ford Focus shattered. She was not sure what happened.
A Magnolia Manor employee said a mother cat and kittens showed up at the County Road 41 nursing home and won’t leave. Since the county does not have a stray animal ordinance, she was told to call the Humane Society.
A County Road 900 Tupelo woman said she used to live with a female at a County Road 2346 Guntown residence. She paid the former roommate $100 to bring her belongings to her, but she still doesn’t have her stuff.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo caller said there was a loud altercation at a neighbor’s house. Deputies talked to a woman who said she confronted her husband about having a relationship with another woman. It never got physical, and the husband left before deputies arrived.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said he had six unwanted cats that needed to be removed. He said he has been on a waiting list with the Humane Society for three weeks, but he is ready for the cats to be gone.
A County Road 1557 Mooreville woman said her 32-year-old son opened a bank account in her name without her permission. She was able to intercept the checks and debit card before he got them. She said he also printed out checks on different businesses in the names of the mother and his girlfriend, then had the girlfriend cash the fraudulent checks. He has also cashed checks on his closed accounts.
A County Road 1050 Plantersville woman spotted an unknown Black male in a dark gray hoodie standing next to her garbage can when she pulled into the driveway around 3:15 p.m. She left, and when she returned, the suspect was gone.
A County Road 520 Shannon woman said she got a Chase Bank debut card in the mail, but she never opened an account. She has frozen her credit and contacted Chase about the card and letter she received.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville woman found a small bag of what she believed was marijuana and wanted to turn it over to deputies. Officers looked at the bag and determined it was not marijuana or any type of drugs.
A County Road 1562 Tupelo woman said a white female came to her door, saying she hit the woman’s mailbox. The female said her husband would come and fix the mailbox, but the woman never heard from him.
A caller reported a couple having a loud argument at the Union Methodist Church on Highway 6 around 9:30 p.m. The woman told deputies that she and her boyfriend were arguing, but it never got physical. She said she was fine, just needed a little longer to cool down before going home.
A County Road 1069 Tupelo woman was awakened by loud noises outside around 11 p.m. She looked outside and saw people slamming the doors of a vehicle that had broken down. The people eventually got the car started and left.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he got an email from U-Haul with a rental contract in his name. He called and a said didn't rent a truck. The person paid with a credit card and returned the item on time, but they used the man's name and old phone number as the contact information. The employee renting the vehicle did not check the suspect's ID. The man wanted the incident documents just in case.
An East Jackson Street woman said she got a letter from Chase Bank that contained a debit card in her name. She said she did not open an account with that bank.
A Pemberton Avenue woman said her ex-daughter-in-law keeps texting her after she has been told to stop. She said the younger woman blames her for the divorce.
A Feemster Lake Road woman said she received a debit card from Chase Bank in the mail, but has never opened an account with them. She doesn't know who got her information or how they opened an account in her name.
A woman said she gave a work acquaintance three of her barbecue aprons to have them embroidered by someone the friend knew. After waiting an appropriate amount of time, the woman began asking about her aprons. The friend no longer works there, and the person she said was going to do the work never got the aprons.
A South Foster man said he keeps his Glock pistol and three magazines in a box under the passenger seat of his car. He saw the weapon at 9 a.m., but it was missing at 2 p.m. He did go to a convenience store, where he left the door unlocked.
An East Main Street used car lot said a customer was causing a disturbance. The suspect was upset because his car had been repossessed for not keeping up the payments. The suspect went to the car lot and when he could not get his car, he started shouting at employees, throwing tires and charging at other customers. When he learned police were on the way, he left.
A McCullough Boulevard Sonic carhop said she brought food to a Black male and a white male, both in their 20s, sitting in a gold Toyota Camry. The white passenger handed her a bill that she thought was fake. She took the bill to the manager who agreed it was counterfeit. When they went outside to confront the men, the car suddenly backed up over the curb and headed west. The women chased the car and got the tag number.
A man staying at the McCullough Boulevard Super 7 motel said he started washing his clothes around 5 p.m. He went several times to check on the progress but eventually fell asleep. He woke up at 2:40 a.m. When he went to the laundry room, his $700 in clothing was gone.
A woman walked into the police department and said she got a call from a man claiming to be an FBI agent, who said a woman using her name and information was arrested in Texas for drugs. The man said they were going to freeze her bank accounts. Following the man's directions, she went and bought $900 in gift cards, then called the man back and read off the card numbers. She was under the impression that the money would still be hers.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female, who has been banned from the store for previous shoplifting incidents, entered the store and selected more than $60 in merchandise. She then walked out of the store without paying.
A Houston Street woman said her son took her 2013 Toyota Prius without permission. While she has let him borrow the car in the past, this time she told him not to take her car, but he did so anyway.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.