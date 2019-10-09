The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said he was driving a rental car near the intersection of county roads 41 and 1350 before 6 a.m. when a white male jumped out in front of him and something broke off the side mirror and damaged the passenger side door of the 2018 Ford Focus. The suspect admitted he threw a log at the car. The 31-year-old suspect was arrested for public intoxication.
A Little Turkey Trail Saltillo woman said a 40-year-old man has been pulling in her driveway and spotlighting her house. This morning, he pulled up and revved the engine in his truck. She said she doesn't know the man and just wants to be left alone.
A 43-year-old County Road 1178 Mooreville woman said someone claiming to be with the IRA called and said if she sent him $1,890, he would send her $50,000. She sent the money on Steam cards and added that the man has her bank account information.
Deputies spotted smoke and flames coming from behind a State Park Road house. The 45-year-old owner was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with violating the state burn ban.
A County Road 1595 Mooreville woman got notification in the mail the highway patrol issued her a ticket that had not been paid. She thinks her younger sister got the ticket while borrowing her car and used her identity. She said the sister has done the same thing before.
A 26-year-old Pontotoc woman said she got into a physical altercation with her 22-year-old sister at their mother's County Road 2180 Baldwyn house. She said she was holding her child when the sister hit her in the head.
A Dorsey woman said someone broke into her uncle's old Highway 371 Tupelo house. The back door had been kicked in. Someone stole two antique heaters, a refrigerator, a microwave, tools and around 20 cinder blocks.
A 22-year-old Pontotoc woman went to pick up her kids at her mother's County Road 2180 Baldwyn house. When she walked into the house, her step-father began arguing with her and then got physical, hitting her in the face. She retrieved her kids and left.
A County Road 115 Shannon man reported a suspicious black male standing in front of his house at 9:15 p.m. The suspect was wearing a red Nike Air jacket and black pants.
A Big Buck Trail woman looked out the window at 1 a.m. and saw several men in dark clothing with flashlights walking in her yard. When she looked out again, they were gone.
Tupelo Police Department
Police responded to Briar Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m. for a disturbance between two females. Officers found a woman standing in the door of a car. She was asked to step away from the car so they could talk to the passenger. She refused both times and pulled away when an officer tried to handcuff her. The 45-year-old woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, failure to comply and resisting arrest.
Officers were on foot patrol after 1 a.m. near several motels on McCullough Boulevard when a car approached at a high rate of speed and nearly hit an officer. The car stopped and the female passenger was intoxicated, "extremely emotional and irate." She got more irate when told to keep her hands on the car, saying things would be different if her "f---ing lawyer" was there. The 26-year-old white woman was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to comply and public profanity.
A Lewis Drive woman said her neighbors were being extremely loud and causing a disturbance after 3 a.m. She had video from her security system showing an unknown person throwing several items toward her car.
A West Main business reported that someone stole the contents of a package delivered to the wrong address by Fed Ex. The manager of the second business said they opened the package, then discovered it was not theirs. She closed the box and put it in the back room. Before she could call Fed Ex, the delivery driver returned to get the box. The driver said the employees would not let him in the back room with the packages, which he thought was suspicious. Instead, they retrieved the box, which was then delivered to the right address. It was only later that the man realized more than $500 worth of electronics were missing from the box.
An East Main pharmacy said someone tried to pay for their medicine with a counterfeit $20 bill. The clerk noticed the bill was fake and confronted the suspect, who left the store, leaving the bill behind. The fake money was turned over to police.
An employee at a Garfield Street medical clinic found a 2001 Hyundai Sonata abandoned in the parking lot, behind a rope set up to keep people out after hours. The car was towed.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.