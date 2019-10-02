The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Sequoia Lane Tupelo woman said her 39-year-old son said to her, “You are going to die hard today, you old b----.” She said he was high on methamphetamine at the time.
A 60-year-old Mt. Vernon man said the 55-year-old mother of his children is currently living with him. She became very irate with him and initiated a verbal altercation, so he called 911.
A County Road 417 Guntown man said he was checking his pasture and saw a gate open. When he checked, he discovered someone had cut the bolts on two gates, letting his cattle roam free.
A 36-year-old County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said her mother's 58-year-old boyfriend pushed her onto the couch around 9:30 a.m. He pinned her down, would not let her up and started cursing at her. The woman's 56-year-old mother witnessed the assault and was yelling for the man to get off the daughter.
A Highway 371 Richmond convenience store employee said a woman driving a Chevy pickup turned her wheels too sharp and ran into a gas pump, knocking it to the ground. The truck was damaged on the left front.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man called 911 around 2 p.m. saying there was a disturbance between him and his girlfriend's daughter. When deputies arrived, the intoxicated man said multiple times he did not call 911. The woman said she had signed a warrant against the man for an alleged assault earlier that day. Deputies learned that some on the information on the warrant was wrong and she would have to go back to justice court to correct it before the man could be arrested.
A County Road 1060 Tupelo man said he stepped off his front porch around noon and two dogs came running at him. He went inside and got a pistol. When he tried to go to his mailbox, the dogs started acting aggressively. He fired a shot into the ground and the dogs ran away.
A County Road 2350 Baldwyn woman said her ex-father-in-law is denying her access to her property. She says she has a legal document stating her driveway is an easement.
A Drive 1406 woman said as her children were getting off the school bus at the intersection with County Road 1409, a white male in a white Dodge Charger drove around the stopped school bus, ignoring the stop sign and flashing lights.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman called 911 around 4 p.m. about a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, she admitted there was not a disturbance, but she had signed papers on her mother's boyfriend and she wanted him arrested. She was arrested for misuse of 911. The man was arrested on the simple assault warrant. Both were booked into the Lee County Jail.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man found a shoe hanging from his fence. He took the shoe down and threw it in the trash by the road. When he got home the next day, the same shoe was back on the fence.
A Nettleton woman and her husband were driving home from Tupelo and got into a verbal argument. When she "got tired of arguing," she told him to stop and let her out of the truck. He stopped on County Road 814 and let her out about halfway between Plantersville and Richmond. When he didn't come back for her, she called 911 around 1:30 a.m.
A Pleasant Ridge Mooreville man said his son called around 12:30 a.m. saying he saw someone outside the father's house. The man armed himself and went outside. He found a ladder leaning up against the shop. When he checked the security camera, he noticed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend creeping around the property.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer on patrol noticed a female outside The Tree of Life Clinic on West Main Street after 3 a.m. When he stopped, he recognized the woman as someone who had been told numerous times to stay off the property. She was arrested for failure to comply.
A man said he was driving along Interstate 22 near the Natchez Trace. The car in front of him swerved to avoid a piece of an 18-wheeler tire retread. The car in front hit the tire, kicking it up and to the right. The man was unable to avoid it and it hit the front of his Toyota Highlander.
Police stopped a car on West Main Street around 4 p.m. because the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts. Both men had outstanding warrants with the Tupelo Municipal Court. They were arrested and taken to the county jail.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female entered the store around 4 p.m., concealed almost $70 worth of merchandise in her purse and tried to leave without paying. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
Around 9 p.m., police were dispatched to the hospital area for a suspicious white female who was walking south in a northbound lane of South Gloster Street. The 27-year-old woman, who said she was trying to catch a ride, was unable to maintain her balance and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. She was charged with obstructing a public street and public intoxication.
