The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 47 Tupelo woman said her ex-boyfriend has been threatening her and her family for about a week. The ex, who lives in Tunica County, threatened to kill everyone in the house.
A County Road 341 Guntown woman said her county-issued garbage can came up missing from her driveway.
An Illinois woman living in Shannon took a man to court and he left before the end of the court session. She fears he will try to do something to harm her.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said he and a friend were watching television and drinking around 3 p.m. when a disagreement arose. He told the friend to leave. The friend got angry and started punching him in the face with a closed fist.
A man said he rode his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle to a Highway 6 Plantersville location to help change out diesel truck tires. While waiting for the owner to return, a male suspect asked if he could borrow the man’s bike. He said “No,” because he didn’t know the guy. When the man started walking toward the building, the suspect jumped on the bike and sped away.
A County Road 600 man said he was under his trailer working on the plumbing when another man grabbed a piece of pipe and hit him several times. The suspect then left.
A State Park Road man said someone in a white Acura was speeding and driving carelessly and almost lost control. He is worried about the safety of his children.
A County Road 2216 Saltillo woman said she heard what sounded like footsteps coming from her neighbor's yard at 2 a.m. but did not see anyone. She knew her neighbor was at work and wanted to report the incident.
Tupelo Police Department
The manager of a Monument Drive apartment complex said a tenant broke out the windows of her unit and he wanted to press charges.
An officer found a 1991 Pontiac 6000 abandoned on Coley Road, near Chesterville Road around 1:15 p.m. The owner was not around so the car was towed. The officer later reached the owner by phone and told them where their car was.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man entered the store, selected two 32-inch televisions and tried to leave without paying for them. He was detained for police and arrested, charged with shoplifting and providing false information.
A Highland Drive woman said she and her male roommate got into an argument over someone else moving in. When she pointed her finger at him, he slapped her arm out of the way. She did not want to press charges.
A Ruth Street man said he parked his car on the street. When he came back outside, he discovered damage to the right rear quarter panel of his 2011 Hyundai Sonata.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.