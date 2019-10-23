The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said a silver Chevy Impala with an Illinois tag was driving recklessly. It was traveling at a high rate of speed near the elementary school and had recently passed her on the shoulder of the highway.
A County Road 51 Tupelo man said he was driving north on Florence Cove Drive around 6 a.m. His windows were still fogged and he ran off the road. He stopped for a second. When he tried to start up again, the tires spun and the 1996 Toyota Avalon slid into the ditch.
A County Road 261 Tupelo woman said her Beagle puppy got loose and disappeared. Few days later she saw on Facebook where someone picked up her puppy. She contacted the woman, who now refuses to return the puppy.
A Plantersville woman said someone broke into her daughter’s County Road 1597 Nettleton house and stole a sofa and a love seat. It appeared the burglar pried open the back door.
A County Road 2578 Pratts man said a satellite television worker was inside his house installing a system for a couple of hours. He said he left his wallet with $1,300 in cash in the living room. After the technician left, there was $1,000 missing. He called the company but they would not give him the name of the worker.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman said she gave a male acquaintance her 2000 Ford Taurus and signed the title to him in April 2018. He never had the title transferred, so she got a ticket mailed to her from the Memphis police. The man is now in jail and she cannot contact him. Since the title hasn’t been transferred, she wants the car back but doesn’t know who has it.
A Mitchell Road woman said she got a call from an 866 number claiming to be the DEA and saying she had a warrant for her arrest. They asked for her credit card information in order to pay off the warrant. She can them no information and called 911.
A County Road 2878 Guntown man said for the past month, two teenage males have been driving extremely fast up and down the road in a white Chevy S10 and a blue Ford Ranger.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said he was driving a UTV down the road when a neighbor threw rocks at him. We he came back, the male suspect came out with a shotgun and pointed it at him.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman told police a man she knows only through social media "saluted" her on the way she handles her kids. After she thanked him, she got several unwanted messages. She thinks it is inappropriate because he is married to the landlord at her apartment complex. She said he has since deleted his Facebook page.
