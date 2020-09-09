The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Palmetto Road store owner said overnight, two white males pulled into the parking lot to change a flat. The suspects tried to climb into the building and threw a rock at the front window, shattering it.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said he found a .22-caliber revolver in his towel cabinet. He thinks his ex-girlfriend hid the gun at his house because her new boyfriend is a wanted felon. He didn't want the gun and turned it over to a deputy.
A Winfield Drive Verona man said his neighbor's Husky-mix dog has been coming onto his property and chasing his children. He has spoken to the dog's owner but nothing has been done.
An Ecru woman said her car was parked outside a Rock Creek Drive Chesterville home. Overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole $400 in cash and a credit card.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said a suspect took his 1998 Toyota 4Runner down the street and removed the stereo system, including the amplifier and four kicker speakers. He has since been receiving threatening messages from a third man, who is a friend of the suspect. Later the same day, the third man showed up at his house, demanding money. He went back inside and called 911.
A County Road 501 Shannon man said a white male is driving recklessly in the area in a white Chevy pickup with a loud exhaust.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton man said a gray Nissan Altima was parked in her driveway. She does not know whose vehicle it is nor has she seen anyone around it. She said she would wait a little longer before having it towed at the owner's expense.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said while at the South Gloster Wendy's, she got a threatening text from her nephew, who is on drugs and going through a divorce. He is upset his wife and his 4-year-old daughter still have a relationship with the woman, but he is barred from seeing his child.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female enter the store, took several items off the shelf, then went to the service desk and "returned" them, getting money.
A Mt. Vernon Road woman said her black and tan German Shepherd got loose while she was away. When she reviewed her doorbell camera, an unknown woman came by trying to return the dog. But when no one was home, the woman and the dog left.
A Crabapple Drive woman said someone damaged her parked car overnight. The following morning she discovered the left rear window of the 2016 Honda Accord was shattered.
A Milford Street woman said someone hit and damaged her 2000 Ford Crown Victoria. She was not sure if the damage happened at the Kirkwood apartments or at a laundromat on West Main Street.
An Elliott Street man said someone stole two of his city-issued garbage cans. Security cameras showed a white couple pulling up in a Toyota Avalon at 5:30 a.m. The suspect were seen rolling the cans down the street. He was able to get the tag number from the video.
An officer pulled over a Toyota Camry for a tint violation on North Gloster. The the driver's name was called in, it was revealed he was wanted fora probation violation. He was carried to jail. The car was released to the female passenger.
A Walgreen's Crosstown employee said a white male was inside the store "crying and badgering customers" until one finally bought him cigarettes and a drink. Police found the 51-year-old in the parking lot and charged him with disturbing a business.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.