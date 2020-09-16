The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1650 Tupelo woman said someone used her name and personal information to open a checking account with Chase Bank. She learned of the fraud when she got a Chase debit card in the mail. She called the bank and learned the account had been opened, used and a very small amount of funds left in it. The bank closed the account.
A Little Turkey Trail Saltillo woman said her Ruger 9mm pistol was in the center console of her car when she got home last night. It was gone when she went to the store this morning.
A County Road 1595 Mooreville man said he got a letter in the mail saying he had opened an account with Chase Bank. He called the number on the letter and was transferred to the fraud department. A foreign man answered the phone and began asking for his information. He did not give them any of his personal information
A Highway 370 Baldwyn man said someone in a minivan pulled up to the vacant lot across the road and began shooting guns around 8 p.m. He thought it was strange since the lot wasn't lighted or had anything to shoot at.
A County Road 53 Palmetto man said his wife saw two males peeking through their window around 11:15 p.m. When spotted, the suspect ran away.
Tupelo Police Department
An Ida Street woman let a Verona man borrow her car. He did bring the 2018 Nissan Altima back, but parked it away from her apartment. When she went down to check on her car, there were three females and another man inside the car. The friend said they just needed a ride, then drove away.
Police had a red 2005 Infiniti G-35 towed from the side of McCullough Boulevard. The vehicle had been sitting in the same location for a week.
A man reported that over the weekend, someone entered a trailer at a Magazine Street construction site and stole an air compressor, a tool belt, a drill and two reciprocating saws. He said the tools were worth more than $500.
An Enterprise Car Rental employee said someone returned a car and during the cleaning process, employees found a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. The weapon was turned over to the police for safe keeping.
A South Canal Street woman said she and her boyfriend broke up and he was trying to pack up things that did not belong to him. She admitted he brought the living room and bedroom televisions, entertainment center and the kitchen table when he moved in. They disagreed over the ownership of the bedroom suite. He said he would bring the receipts at a later time to prove they were his.
A South Gloster man reported a suspect had locked himself inside his storage building and would not come out at 9:30 a.m. The man has called police multiple times about the suspect in the past and has told him not to return. The officer made contact with the "heavily intoxicated" suspect, who couldn't stand without staggering. He was charged with public intoxication.
An employee at a West Main business showed up for work and noticed someone had broken the two flower pots in front of the store.
A Belk employee started watching a suspicious man around 1 p.m. The man picked up two bottles of cologne, walked to another part of the store and concealed them in his pants. When he tried to leave, he was confronted by employees, detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A man said he is renovating a South Green Street house. He left a shop vacuum, drill, a wide scoop, saw blades and a lamp on the porch when he left Saturday. When he returned Tuesday after noon, the items were gone.
A Garfield Street woman said someone went through the glove box and center console of her SUV overnight and stole her Taurus 9mm pistol. She was not sure if the doors were locked or not.
A woman said someone broke into her car parked outside the Salvation Army Red Shield Lodge and stole the radio out of the dash. She said she is looking for a place to live, and her car has been burglarized "a few times" in recent weeks.
A woman said after grocery shopping at the North Gloster Walmart, she forgot and left her wallet and cell phone in the buggy. When she returned more than an hour later, the items were gone. She said the wallet contained about $70 in cash.
A Burress Circle woman said she parked her car on Amos Street. After the lot beside the car was landscaped, she noticed her passenger window was broken. She thinks a lawnmower threw a rock, breaking the glass.
