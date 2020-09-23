The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mooreville man said he got a call just before 8 a.m. that a vacant County Road 1651 Mooreville house he owns was on fire, possibly by arson. A witness said she was passing by and saw a white male standing in the road by the house. The man said a couple of weeks ago, he found a Chevy truck parked behind the same house. The driver of the vehicle "got an attitude" when he was told to get off the property.
A County Road 47 Tupelo woman said someone stole her county-issued garbage can. She needed a report for Waste Management to replace it.
A Tupelo woman said someone stole a 1996 Honda four-wheeler from her former home on Hayes Drive. She said she moved out and gave the owner notice. One of the people working on the house asked her about the ATV. When she went back for it, it was gone.
A caller reported a possible arson. An abandoned County Road 771 Verona trailer was on fire around 10 a.m. When deputies arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said a white female has been walking back and forth in front of her residence. She felt it was suspicious and wanted a deputy to check it out.
A County Road 1836 Tupelo woman said a strange man was talking to her kids in the yard. It spooked her and she told him to leave several times. When he didn't leave, she called a male friend who arrived and blocked the man's vehicle. The suspect said he was with the Census Bureau, but the man said the man's credentials looked fake, so he got his name, ID and badge number.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said she was headed north on Lumpkin at 12:30 a.m. when she met a large pickup in her lane. To avoid the head-on collision, she swerved and hit a light pole, knocking out power to the immediate area.
A Mississippi Drive motel manager said while a room was waiting to be cleaned, the door was left unlocked and ajar. Someone got out of a silver Mercury, went inside a room and stole a 37-inch LG television. He thinks it could be the same person who stole a television from the Red Roof Inn in a similar manner the day before.
An employee at a West Main business said he was confronted by two store managers. One put his arm on the man, as if to hold him back. He brushed the manager's arm off him, prompting the manager to ask the other manager to call police because he had been assaulted. The man said he never assaulted anyone. He clocked out and went home.
An Eason Boulevard veterinary clinic said someone stole two exotic potted plants from the front of the business. Security cameras show a white male loading the plants into a car and leaving the scene in less than five minutes.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a woman concealed items inside a shopping bag. She then went through the self-checkout lane and did not scan $133.70 worth of merchandise. When detained, employees found another $53 in unpaid merchandise in her purse.
A Little Street woman said her neighbor's dog broke loose from its chain and charged her. She ran from the dog and fell, hurting herself. She said the dog barks all night.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.