The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 111 Shannon woman said she got into an argument with her girlfriend at 6:30 a.m. The suspect took the keys to the woman's BMW x5 and hid them. The suspect told the deputy she hid the keys because the woman took and hid her phone. The car keys were returned in front of the deputy but not the phone. The woman said she did not take the phone.
A County Road 111 Shannon woman said she was loading her car, getting ready to move out around 8:30 a.m. She said her girlfriend stole her brand new iPhone 11 Pro Max worth $1,400, got in her car and drove away.
A Highway 9 man said he stayed with a female friend last night at her County Road 821 Saltillo residence. She asked him for the Sim card from his phone, and he gave it to her. He said she is now trying to frame him. The man requested a medic and was carried to the hospital by ambulance.
A County Road 748 Tupelo man said someone stole his tan 1996 Ford Ranger. He noted that the keys were in the pickup. He had two possible suspects. The man had an altercation with one of the suspects two weeks ago that resulted in slashed tires.
A Prentiss County Electric Power Association lineman went to work on lines near a County Road 2578 Baldwyn house. The homeowner came out, was irate and displayed a weapon, so the electrician left the scene. A deputy spoke to both men. The homeowner agreed not to bother the lineman, as long as he lets him know when he is coming onto the property.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said someone came onto her property and stole firewood from her front yard. She said a black male in his 40s was seen on her property, even after being told not to return.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said she let a male acquaintance stay at her house for several days. The man used her key to enter the house and stole a Bluetooth speaker, a headphones, a wireless charger, a pair of boots and her hair straightener.
A 61-year-old County Road 661 Guntown man said he let a 41-year-old female friend from Rienzi use his car back in June. She now refuses to return the vehicle. He said he has been having several issues with her "for a while now." The woman has also made threats toward the man.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman said a 54-year-old male relative got mad at her when she said he needed mental help. He started punching the walls and got very angry. He left on foot before deputies arrived.
A Highway 178 Skyline tire store said a white male showed up drunk and causing a disturbance around 4 p.m. After they called 911, the man left, spinning his tires and heading east.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said her ex-husband has been texting and said he was pulling up at her house. When he called, she didn't answer. He got out and started looking through the windows. He texted, asking her why she ran into the bathroom. She then called 911.
A County Road 373 Tupelo woman said someone stole her county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville woman said a brown pit bull showed up acting aggressively. She said a neighbor has previously be bitten by the dog.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said the neighbors down the road were arguing loudly around 7 p.m. She called 911 to make sure things didn't get out of hand in front of her children.
A County Road 1400 Tupelo man said people have been riding four-wheelers on his land without permission.
Deputies were called to a Winfield Rive Carr Vista home around 2:30 a.m. for a disturbance, A Palmetto Road woman said she was there to pick up her husband who was drunk and had backed his car into a ditch.
Tupelo Police Department
A man reported that several construction items were stolen from a South Gloster business. The purloined items included a wheelbarrow, a metal scoop and assorted repair/construction tools.
A Baker Street man said he placed his black Springfield 9mm pistol on the toolbox of his truck. He forgot about it and drove off. When he realized it, the gun was gone. He back-tracked the route but did not see the gun.
Someone removed a pair of construction company signs from adjacent lots of North Gloster Street and placed the signs behind one of the buildings.
A Lakeview Drive man said he owns a female American Bulldog. He agreed to breed his dog with a couple's male bulldog. They agreed that the couple would get two puppies, the rest of the litter would be sold with the man getting 70 percent and the couple splitting 30 percent. The couple sold the puppies but did not pay the man. He refused to register the litter with the national organization until he was paid. He said the couple forged his name and sent in the registration anyway.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.